Guardia Civil Arrest Vigilantes in Cantabria

By John Ensor • 19 June 2023 • 13:59

Four arrested. Credit: Sakdawut Tangtongsap/Shutterstock.com

Police have arrested several people after they took the law into their own hands yesterday when they brutally attacked a man in broad daylight.

The incident happened early afternoon on Sunday, June 18, when four people were filmed beating a man in a car park in Laredo, Cantabria, writes OK Diario.

The four people, allegedly of Roma origin, who were arrested are all believed to be relatives of a 13-year-old girl who had allegedly been ‘harassed’ by the man.

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 55-year-old couple, their 28-year-old son and a fourth person for the brutal beating of a man in the car park of a large shopping centre in the town of Laredo.

Harrowing video footage, taken by a passerby, shows a man in his 60s laying motionless on the ground. His attackers continue beating him with sticks, metal bars and kicking him in the head. The woman, now under arrest, can be seen goading the perpetrators as they inflict further injuries on the man.

The video of the attack was instrumental for police in identifying the perpetrators and the vehicle in which they fled. Initial reports suggest that the incident was sparked because the victim was ‘harassing’ a 13-year-old girl. Reportedly the man has a number of police records, some for gender violence.

It is believed that the beating went on for several minutes without anyone intervening on the victim’s behalf. Later, onlookers began to rebuke them and the four attackers fled.

The attackers then got into a red van, the number plate of which can be clearly seen. A van driver tried to prevent them from escaping by leaving the door of his vehicle open. The images then immediately began to circulate on social networks

The victim, a man in his 60s, is said to be in a serious condition in the Valdecilla Hospital in Santander.

Initial speculation on social media suggested that the victim of the attack was a security guard belonging to the shopping area, this rumour was quickly dispelled by the Guardia Civil, with the victim allegedly having a longer criminal record than the attackers.

The Association of Unified Guardia Civil (AUGC) reported the facts on social networks: ‘In the middle of Laredo street and in broad daylight. Brutal beating of a man: “Call the Civil Guard.” The attackers have already been arrested and the Civil Guard is already investigating the facts.’