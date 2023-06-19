Guardia Civil Rescues Hostage Held For 11 Days Near Alicante!

By John Ensor • 19 June 2023 • 19:14

Guardia Civil rescue. Credit: Gaurdiacivil.org

Police have arrested several suspects who kidnapped and tortured a man who was held hostage for a total of 11 days.

On Monday, June 19, officers from the Guardia Civil released information about a special investigation named Operation ‘Sitdown,’ in which they rescued a 27-year-old man who was filmed being tortured in order to extort money from his family.

The unnamed man was held for 11 days between the provinces of Alicante and Murcia, during which he was tied up, deprived of food and endured beatings and electric shocks, intended to coerce his family members. His captors meanwhile demanded a ransom of €350,000 for his release.

The Guardia Civil in Villajoyosa, Alicante, was first alerted to the disappearance of the young man by a relative on Monday, May 29. It transpired that the man had actually been kidnapped two days earlier after the kidnappers telephoned another relative living in Algeria, the victim’s country of origin, demanding €350,000 for his release.

Later, it was discovered that late in the afternoon of May 27, the victim had left work and was on his way to the home of an acquaintance in Villajoyosa, but never arrived.

En route, the victim was approached by three hooded assailants who forced him into a car at gunpoint, where he was assaulted with a hammer. Soon after this, they fled the scene.

Initially, the kidnap victim was taken to a flat located in Santa Pola town centre, where he was kept for two days under permanent surveillance and restrained with cable ties.

To avoid suspicion the men then took the hostage to a rural house located in a remote part of the municipality of Yecla, Murcia. There he was brutally assaulted on several occasions with the use of a Taser stun gun. During this time he was also filmed in order to coerce his family to pay his ransom, and was also threatened to be killed if they did not.

Meanwhile, investigators had been hard at work, and on 7 June, the Guardia Civil carried out the rescue freeing the kidnapped man, as well as arresting the two people who were guarding him.

At the same time two other persons directly linked to the kidnapping were arrested in Cartagena, Murcia. And on Tuesday, June 13, a fifth person was also arrested in the town of Villajoyosa, Alicante.

All five arrested are of Spanish nationality and aged between 19 and 28 years, with previous convictions of robbery with violence, theft and misappropriation of others. The suspects appeared before courts in Yecla, Cartagena and Villajoyosa, where they were all remanded in custody as perpetrators of kidnapping for ransom.

Despite the terrible ordeal endured by the victim, thankfully he was conscious when officers found him and was able to walk despite carrying many injuries.

The successful rescue was a joint operation which involved the Judicial Police of the Alicante Command, the Central Operative Unit (UCO), and the Special Intervention Unit (UEI).