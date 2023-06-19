How The City Of Cork Re-Invented Irish Bonfire Night On June 23

By John Ensor • 19 June 2023 • 21:28

Bonfire night. Credit: Andris Barbans/Shutterstock.com

Most of us are probably familiar with Guy Fawkes Night held on November 5. However, in parts of Ireland, bonfire night is on a different day and it’s got nothing to do with the gunpowder plot.

Bonfire night or ‘Bonna Night’ as it’s referred to in Cork is held each year on June 23. ‘Bonna Night’ takes place just after the summer solstice. Once a widespread celebration, Cork City is one of the few places left where tradition still holds strong, writes The Irish Examiner.

June 23 is also known as St John’s Eve and is an ancient Cork tradition. It was celebrated with local communities across Cork, who lit bonfires to mark the occasion.

Coincidentally this is also a very important time for some communities in northern Portugal and Spain (San Juan), particularly in Catalonia where it is called Nit de Sant Joan.

The origin of Irish Bonfire Night is a pre-Christian celebration, where ancient Celts lit fires to honour the goddess, Áine, the Irish goddess of summer It was important to the ancients as they believed that she had the power to ensure a bountiful harvest.

As was often the case, Christendom came along and embraced many of these long-held pagan traditions. The Catholic church linked the long-standing tradition to the birth of John the Baptist. And bonfires served this idea perfectly as the belief is that the baptism of Jesus, by John brought the world out of darkness, and into the light.

Only certain parts of Ireland have continued with some of the old ways, notably the city of Cork. However, the tradition wasn’t popular with everyone. Concerns over anti-social behaviour and damage caused to the environment were raised in the mid-2000s.

Today ‘Bonna Night’ has become a much more family-friendly event, with an organised Bonfire Night located in five parks across Cork, with support from Cork City Council, gardaí, and local community groups.

The benefits have been felt by the whole community with fewer callouts to the Cork City Fire Brigade attending problem fires. And also, as reported by the gardaí, a noted reduction in anti-social behaviour.

The City of Cork has cleverly re-vamped the tradition and it is now full of family-friendly activities with music, sports and games, called ‘summer fun nights,’ also known as ‘Nonfire Night.’

The June 23 St John celebration is now better organised and safer, but at the same time gives a respectful nod to the culture and traditions of its past pagan roots.