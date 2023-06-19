By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 June 2023 • 14:00

Hundreds of holidaymakers were left furious and stranded at Ibiza airport as a light aircraft blocked off the entire runway, which led to hours worth of delays and disruptions.

Several inbound flights were diverted to other airports such as Majorca and Barcelona which led to confusion and anger amongst people jetting off for a holiday or even just returning back home, although it was nothing compared to what people were feeling on the ground.

It was certainly a weekend from hell for many people at Ibiza airport as they looked to unwind from their holiday abroad and thought about heading back him to start their regular week off this Monday, however, many will have had to change their plans due to what happened on the runway.

Light aircraft causes hours of delays

A light aircraft that was owned and operated by the fire service appeared to get into some difficulty when trying to land at Ibiza airport, so had to land anywhere and in any way possible, even if that meant blocking off the entire runway.

All aircrafts that were already grounded were forced to sit and wait for the green light when the lights aircraft had been rescued and removed which did go into the early hours of this morning meaning many had very long delays.

Overall, more than 20 flights were indeed cancelled going to and from the Spanish island, while 17 others were diverted to different airports around the surrounding area causing an untold amount of issues.

It was at about 4 PM Sunday afternoon when the incident occurred and when the aircraft got into some difficulty which forced it into an unusual landing, and while hundreds of Britons will be furious with their delays, at least the pilot was safe and not said to be injured.

Chaos on the ground and in the air

Many Britons were clearly angered by this inside that caused such a delay as they took to Social media, with one of them claiming ‘Left high and dry at Ibiza airport by @British_Airway. Flight repeatedly delayed from 1630 then cancelled at midnight with no support whatsoever. Found bags by accident in baggage reclaim on way out, might have been there hours.’

While this has now been all cleared by the groundstaff at Ibiza airport, there are likely to be ongoing issues and complaints for the airport and airlines to deal with love the comings hours and days.