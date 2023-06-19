By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 June 2023 • 14:00
Man arrested at UK airport on ‘suspicion of being drunk’ after flight forced to divert and land
Image: Andrew Barker Shutterstock.com
Hundreds of holidaymakers were left furious and stranded at Ibiza airport as a light aircraft blocked off the entire runway, which led to hours worth of delays and disruptions.
Several inbound flights were diverted to other airports such as Majorca and Barcelona which led to confusion and anger amongst people jetting off for a holiday or even just returning back home, although it was nothing compared to what people were feeling on the ground.
It was certainly a weekend from hell for many people at Ibiza airport as they looked to unwind from their holiday abroad and thought about heading back him to start their regular week off this Monday, however, many will have had to change their plans due to what happened on the runway.
A light aircraft that was owned and operated by the fire service appeared to get into some difficulty when trying to land at Ibiza airport, so had to land anywhere and in any way possible, even if that meant blocking off the entire runway.
All aircrafts that were already grounded were forced to sit and wait for the green light when the lights aircraft had been rescued and removed which did go into the early hours of this morning meaning many had very long delays.
Left high and dry at Ibiza airport by @British_Airways . Flight repeatedly delayed from 1630 then cancelled at midnight with no support whatsoever. Found bags by accident in baggage reclaim on way out, might have been there hours.
— Forest Grump (@teef2) June 18, 2023
Left high and dry at Ibiza airport by @British_Airways . Flight repeatedly delayed from 1630 then cancelled at midnight with no support whatsoever. Found bags by accident in baggage reclaim on way out, might have been there hours.
— Forest Grump (@teef2) June 18, 2023
Overall, more than 20 flights were indeed cancelled going to and from the Spanish island, while 17 others were diverted to different airports around the surrounding area causing an untold amount of issues.
It was at about 4 PM Sunday afternoon when the incident occurred and when the aircraft got into some difficulty which forced it into an unusual landing, and while hundreds of Britons will be furious with their delays, at least the pilot was safe and not said to be injured.
Many Britons were clearly angered by this inside that caused such a delay as they took to Social media, with one of them claiming ‘Left high and dry at Ibiza airport by @British_Airway. Flight repeatedly delayed from 1630 then cancelled at midnight with no support whatsoever. Found bags by accident in baggage reclaim on way out, might have been there hours.’
While this has now been all cleared by the groundstaff at Ibiza airport, there are likely to be ongoing issues and complaints for the airport and airlines to deal with love the comings hours and days.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.