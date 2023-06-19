Late Passenger’s Desperate Attempt To Board Flight From Malaga Airport

By John Ensor • 19 June 2023 • 17:14

Ryanair aircraft. Image: Aerovista Luchtfotografie/Shutterstock.com

A man who was late for his flight got to the end of the boarding gangway only to find that the plane had already become detached, before he made a dramatic attempt to get on board.

The unnamed man was filmed pleading with runway staff from the edge of the gangway some 3.5 metres up, writes Simple Flying, June 16.

The incident was believed to have occurred on Friday, June 16, with the Ryanair Boeing 737 flight scheduled to take off from Malaga Airport at 12:05 am on its way to Fes Saiss Airport (FEZ) in Morocco.

However, the incident caused a delay, according to data from Flightradar24.com, the actual departure time was recorded as 1:11 am.

Video footage of the man shows him teetering on the edge of the gangway remonstrating with airport staff below. Reportedly he was heard speaking in Spanish but with a foreign accent: ‘Bring me a ladder,’ later adding: ‘No ladder, then I’m coming down.’

He was pictured trying to clamber his way down to get access to the runway. Staff can be seen repeatedly trying to convince the rucksack-wearing man not to proceed with his plan when suddenly he lost his grip and crashed heavily to the ground.

Despite falling from a considerable height, estimated to be about 3.5 metres, he appeared to have avoided any serious injury, with staff helping the man to his feet.

A spokesperson for Spanish airport operator AENA confirmed that the Guardia Civil was called to deal with the situation, and according to them, the man was in violation of air safety regulations and was fined by the Spanish civil aviation authority.

The Civil Guard later announced: ‘Officers were called and acted in accordance with established protocol, identifying the person and reporting him for breaching air safety legislation.’

Despite his foolhardy exploit, it is still not certain whether the desperate traveller managed to get on board the aircraft in the end.