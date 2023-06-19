Premier League Club FIRES Then REPLACES Manager In Space Of A Few Hours

By Chris King • 19 June 2023 • 17:28

Credit: EWN

Bournemouth AFC fired Gary O’Neil as their manager this morning, Monday, June 19. A few hours later, the Premier League club announced that Andoni Iraola was replacing him.

Today’s move came as a complete surprise considering the fact that O’Neil had secured top-flight football next season for the Cherries.

He guided them to a respectable 15th-place finish, four points clear of the relegation zone, after taking over as interim boss from Scott Parker when he was sacked last August. Subsequently, the club offered him a permanent job in November.

Many Bournemouth fans took to social media to voice both their shock and anger over O’Neil’s dismissal. Several football pundits were also totally perplexed as they had him down as their manager of the season.

A statement released by Bill Foley, Bournemouth’s new American owner and chairman since December, clarified the situation. ‘Gary’s achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season’, he explained.

Foley continued: ‘We have identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build’.

‘Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future’, he concluded.

He added that a replacement could be announced ‘imminently’, which was true. Just two and a half hours later, Spanish coach Andoni Iraola was appointed as O’Neil’s successor.

Iraola was previously in charge of the La Liga side, Rayo Vallecano, in Spain. He is expected to begin a two-year tenure when the players return for pre-season training in July.

Foley said of his new manager: ‘We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly’.

He added: ‘He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision’.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Andoni Iraola as the club's new head coach. Welcome to #afcb, Andoni 🤝 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 19, 2023