Some Regions Could Reach 45°C Later This Week As Spain’s First Heatwave Of 2023 Arrives

By Chris King • 19 June 2023 • 23:24

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, an anticyclone will disperse the current storms later this week and allow temperatures to rise in Spain again.

An area of ​​low Atlantic pressure is presently affecting the country, which will bring showers and storms until Wednesday 21 in the north and east of the mainland. Locally, these could be strong and may even be accompanied by hail the experts predicted.

This situation is expected to change on Thursday 22, with the arrival of an anticyclone that will make the storms practically disappear.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the experts believe that the weather will be very warm. “We will have a really torrid weekend in many areas of Spain”, said Eltiempo.es.

Temperatures will rise above 35°C in large areas of the territory in the early afternoon and even 40ºC or 45ºC in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. Sevilla, Córdoba and Badajoz could experience 42ºC on Saturday 24 they warned.

Nights will become tropical since values will probably not drop below 20ºC in the Mediterranean, central and southern areas of the mainland. These high temperatures could continue during the first days of the following week as well the weather experts predicted.

“It is therefore very likely that we will find ourselves in a warm episode from the weekend. Based on the forecasts for the next few days, we will confirm if the thresholds of intensity, duration, and extension necessary to speak of the first heat wave of the summer are exceeded, but it is still early to be able to confirm it”, said the experts.

To be classed as a heatwave, it is generally recognised that there must be a period of time greater than three days in which the maximum and minimum values ​​are above normal climatological values ​​over a wide area of ​​territory.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 19-06-2023 hasta 25-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/lqs5N4UjyR — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 19, 2023

Tuesday, June 20

Temperatures will continue to drop in the west of the peninsula on Tuesday, although they will rise in the east. More than 34ºC could be reached in the Ebro, inside the Mediterranean basin and in the Balearics.

Most notable will be the abundant showers and storms from the early hours that will become general in the afternoon in both sectors in the north and east of the mainland.

These showers may be locally strong and be accompanied by hail, especially in the eastern Cantabrian area, the upper Ebro, and the western Pyrenees.

#ElTiempoMañana La parte delantera de una vaguada sigue sobre la mitad occidental de la Península. Chubascos y tormentas en muchas zonas del norte y este peninsular, fuertes en el alto Ebro, S. Ibérico, la Cantábrica y Pirineos. Algunos chubascos más débiles en zonas del centro. pic.twitter.com/4XOktgZYC9 — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) June 19, 2023

Wednesday, June 21

On Wednesday the forecast will continue to be similar, with locally strong showers and storms accompanied by hail in the north and east of the country. This could occur from the early hours in some parts and will become generalised from midday.

Temperatures will drop, especially in Aragon, but they will exceed 34ºC in the Guadalquivir valley, in the pre-coastal area of Catalonia, in southeastern regions, and again, in Mallorca.

Thursday, June 22

As of Thursday, the AEMET anticipated that the weather will stabilise and high pressures will predominate across the country.

Skies will be slightly cloudy, and there could still be some showers in the northern and eastern thirds of the mainland. They will be weaker and more isolated than in previous days.

The spokesman highlighted that the most notable aspect of this day will be the thermal rise in most of the country. Values could reach a maximum of 30 or 32ºC in the centre, south and east of the territory with 34ºC on the Catalan coast and pre-coastal Mallorca, as well as within the Mediterranean communities.

AEMET even warned that temperatures will exceed 38ºC in the Guadalquivir valley and that on Friday the thermometers will rise again except in the Mediterranean.

This thermal rise will be ‘more pronounced’ in the western half and on Friday it could exceed 34ºC in large areas of the centre and south of the country, with 40ºC or even more in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys, as well as in cities like Badajoz, Córdoba and Sevilla.

Mediterranean regions and the southern third of the mainland will not drop below 20 or 22ºC. Temperatures will continue to rise over the weekend.

“These will be very hot days and the atmosphere will be very warm in practically the entire country”, the experts warned. They expect a maximum of 35ºC to be exceeded in large areas and 40ºC or more in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys.

“If confirmed, daytime temperatures will be between five and 10 degrees Celsius higher than normal for this time of year in much of the west and centre of the country, as well as in parts of the Mediterranean area”, they explained.

The tropical nights will continue in some parts of the Andalucian Mediterranean and in parts of the interior of Andalucia. In Extremadura, it may not drop below 25ºC at night.

However, in the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals are expected with some rain on the islands of greater relief on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rest of the week will pass with cloudy intervals and sometimes cloud cover in the north of the most mountainous islands where there can be some rain or drizzle.