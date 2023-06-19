Netflix confirm new look casting list for hit show Squid Game

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 June 2023 • 18:15

Masked characters from the Netflix show Squid Game

Netflix has recently dropped a huge bombshell on Twitter announcing which of the cast members will be returning for Season Two of Squid game as well as some new people joining in.

It was one of the most popular shows to ever grace the streaming platform and now it is seemingly edging closer to realise a highly anticipated season two for the world to take in after what was a breathtaking Season One.

The hit Korean show saw several contestants take part in gruesome and challenging games- both mentally and physically – to see which of them would win both their freedom and a huge chunk of cash to improve their way of life outside of the game.

Netflix confirm Squid Game Season Two cast

However, a lot of the characters take matters into their own hands and decided to beat their game in a different way by escaping via any means necessary, but after a cliffhanger ending to Season One, fans can begin getting excited about what is to come.

The characters who are confirmed to be returning to Squid Game for another season are Lee Jung-jae who was the main character throughout, Lee Byung-hun who was the masked frontman behind the operation and Wi Ha-joon who was the detective that smuggled his own way into the games as well as the mysterious Gong Yoo who appeared in episode one.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! pic.twitter.com/0iofoBQ1kB — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Netflix have also done more to tease fans into getting excited by releasing a short video on Twitter about what happened last time and with some dramatic music in the background they announced one by one who would be returning.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has also confirmed the new batch of contestants who will be joining the originals in their pursuit of money, success, freedom and also justice for everyone that was killed in Season One.

Netflix drop a teasing trailer

The new players joining for Season Two are as follows: Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and finally Yang Dong-geun so fans can now start to get excited and speculate about what kind of role they will play in Season Two.

In what is set to be a testing Season Two, Dong-hyuk has revealed what the contestant will be facing as he said very simply, “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again.”