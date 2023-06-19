Tourist Submarine Viewing Titanic Wreckage Goes Missing In The Atlantic Ocean

By Chris King • 19 June 2023 • 16:57

Image of the Titanic wreck. Credit: Courtesy of NOAA/Institute for Exploration/University of Rhode Island (NOAA/IFE/URI)/Public Domain

A tourist submarine used for transporting tourists to view the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean is reported to have gone missing today, Monday, June 19.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson from the Boston Coastguard informed the news outlet of the disappearance today. It explained that a search and rescue mission had been initiated.

There was no word on the exact number of passengers that the submersible vessel was carrying, or if indeed, there were any at that time.

Tourists often pay to be taken in these small submarines to view the resting place of the famous passenger liner since its discovery at the bottom of the ocean in 1985.

The Titanic sank in the Atlantic on April 15, 1912

The Titanic lies approximately 370 nautical miles (600km) off the Canadian territory of Newfoundland.

It broke into two sections under the water, presumably on impact with the ocean’s floor, with the pieces lying around 2,000 feet (600 m) apart.

A trip to view the shipwreck apparently lasts around eight hours from the time the sub starts its descent until it reappears above the water again. Just one such dive to the Titanic reportedly costs thousands of dollars yet they are carried out daily.

She came to rest some 12,500ft (3,800m) below the water after hitting an iceberg and sinking on April 15, 1912. At the time, the ship was making its maiden voyage to New York after sailing out of Southampton.

More than 1,500 of her passengers perished in the freezing waters of the Atlantic out of the 2,200 who were registered as being on board at the time of the tragic incident.

An American couple married in a submarine parked on the Titanic

A bizarre, and controversial, wedding took place on board a submersible craft in 2001. In an attempt to copy the 1997 Titanic epic made by James Cameron, an American couple – David Leibowitz and Kimberly Miller – made the journey.

In a publicity stunt, the vessel – sponsored by a British company called SubSea Explorer – landed on the bow of the sunken ship.

Leibowitz was the winner of a free dive to the wreck. When he enquired whether his fiance could accompany him, he was told she could but only if they agreed to get married under the sea on the wreck of the Titanic.