Visitors Flee After Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Germany’s Largest Theme Park

By Chris King • 19 June 2023 • 18:50

Image of the Europa-Park in Germany. Credit: Joseolgon/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A huge fire broke out at the Europa-Park in Germany this Monday, June 19, causing visitors to flee the enormous amusement complex.

Located on the Franco-German border in the city of Rust, in the district of Ortenau in Baden-Württemberg, the huge theme park has been dubbed the ‘Disneyland of Germany’.

Video footage uploaded on social media showed plumes of thick black smoke pouring up into the sky directly behind one of the park’s giant rollercoasters.

In a tweet, the Europa-Park Sprecher profile wrote: ‘Firefighting is ongoing, adjacent areas have been cleared and visitors are being escorted out of the park. #EuropaPark Posting online, one witness reported hearing loud noises coming from the Spanish area of ​​the park just before the smoke started rising’.

Die Brandbekämpfung läuft, angrenzende Bereiche sind geräumt und die Besucher werden aus dem Park geleitet. #EuropaPark — Europa-Park Sprecher (@ep_sprecher) June 19, 2023

A message from the Offenburg Police Headquarters read: ‘A locally limited fire was reported in an amusement park near Rust around 4:40 p.m. The fire is currently being fought by a large contingent of firefighters and is under control’.

It continued: ‘Police and rescue services are also on duty. All visitors are currently in the process of leaving the amusement park in an orderly manner. Nothing is currently known about injured persons’.

Europa-Park is the largest amusement park in Germany

The Europa-Park is the largest of its kind in Germany and has been operating since its inauguration in 1975. It features a huge selection of family rides and also stages live music events. Entrance to the park can cost anywhere from £40 to £300.

Another big fire occurred there back in 2018 with witnesses at the time claiming to have seen the flames rising to at least 15 metres in height.

On its website, the park claimed to receive in excess of five million visitors annually attracted by over 100 different attractions and shows. There is a choice of 13 rollercoasters with fantasy-themed areas, while a total of 45 themed restaurants and bars cater for all tastes.