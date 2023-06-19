Visitors Flee After Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Germany’s Largest Theme Park

By Chris King • 19 June 2023 • 18:50
Image of the Europa-Park in Germany.
Credit: Joseolgon/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
A huge fire broke out at the Europa-Park in Germany this Monday, June 19, causing visitors to flee the enormous amusement complex.
Located on the Franco-German border in the city of Rust, in the district of Ortenau in Baden-Württemberg, the huge theme park has been dubbed the ‘Disneyland of Germany’.
Video footage uploaded on social media showed plumes of thick black smoke pouring up into the sky directly behind one of the park’s giant rollercoasters.
In a tweet, the Europa-Park Sprecher profile wrote: ‘Firefighting is ongoing, adjacent areas have been cleared and visitors are being escorted out of the park. #EuropaPark Posting online, one witness reported hearing loud noises coming from the Spanish area of the park just before the smoke started rising’.
Die Brandbekämpfung läuft, angrenzende Bereiche sind geräumt und die Besucher werden aus dem Park geleitet. #EuropaPark
— Europa-Park Sprecher (@ep_sprecher) June 19, 2023
Die Brandbekämpfung läuft, angrenzende Bereiche sind geräumt und die Besucher werden aus dem Park geleitet. #EuropaPark
— Europa-Park Sprecher (@ep_sprecher) June 19, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: Major fire in #Germany's largest theme park. pic.twitter.com/w1ayHHATJ4
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) June 19, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: Major fire in #Germany's largest theme park. pic.twitter.com/w1ayHHATJ4
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) June 19, 2023
A message from the Offenburg Police Headquarters read: ‘A locally limited fire was reported in an amusement park near Rust around 4:40 p.m. The fire is currently being fought by a large contingent of firefighters and is under control’.
It continued: ‘Police and rescue services are also on duty. All visitors are currently in the process of leaving the amusement park in an orderly manner. Nothing is currently known about injured persons’.
The Europa-Park is the largest of its kind in Germany and has been operating since its inauguration in 1975. It features a huge selection of family rides and also stages live music events. Entrance to the park can cost anywhere from £40 to £300.
Another big fire occurred there back in 2018 with witnesses at the time claiming to have seen the flames rising to at least 15 metres in height.
On its website, the park claimed to receive in excess of five million visitors annually attracted by over 100 different attractions and shows. There is a choice of 13 rollercoasters with fantasy-themed areas, while a total of 45 themed restaurants and bars cater for all tastes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.