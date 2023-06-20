Andrew Tate Indicted In Romania On Charges Of Rape And Human Trafficking

Andrew Tate has been indicted by the Romanian authorities on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group designed to sexually exploit women.

According to the BBC this Tuesday, June 20, along with his brother Tristan and two female associates, the indictment was deposited with a court in the city of Bucharest.

Tate and his brother have denied all the charges levelled against them since they were first arrested back in December. They are currently under house arrest at their home in the Romanian capital after being freed from custody by a judge in March.

All four defendants have reportedly been charged with forming an organised criminal group dating back to 2021. The charges of human trafficking allegedly relate not only to activity in Romania but also to the United Kingdom and America.

Seven alleged victims are reportedly named in the indictment. It is claimed the Tate brothers and their two associates recruited these individuals by offering them false promises of love and marriage.

After convincing his victims, the controversial social media influencer is said to have then housed them in the Ilfov region of Romania, where they were kept under permanent surveillance.

Once there, according to a statement from Romanian prosecutors, they were allegedly intimidated and forced to participate in pornographic acts. Videos of these individuals were subsequently shared on social media it said.

One of the defendants is also accused of two counts of rape

The prosecution is also accusing one of the defendants of committing two counts of rape on one of the women in March 2022.

Under Romanian law, before any trial can take place, a judge has 60 days to go through the case files. When the trial finally gets underway, it is believed that it could last several years.