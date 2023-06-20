This Is How You Can Buy Tickets For Glastonbury 2024

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 June 2023 • 18:00

Ex-Beatle confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival. image: google maps - Stamatina Stavrakopoulou

Glastonbury 2023 is about to get underway tomorrow (Wednesday, June 20th) but many will already be looking to next year’s festival and how they could be lucky enough to buy tickets.

Over 200,000 people will be at Glastonbury over the coming days to take in some of the best performers in the world including Arctic Monkeys, Lewis Capaldi, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John, but thousands of more people will be watching online and from home with envy that they didn’t get a ticket this year.

The Somerset-based festival is the largest one of its kind in the United Kingdom and has been a mainstay in music heritage over the years which sees a huge age range flock to the festival and listen to their favourite artists.

Glastonbury is known all over the world and is also one of, if not the, hardest music festivals to get tickets for in the UK with ones for this year selling out in less than an hour all the way back in November.

How much do tickets for Glastonbury cost?

People who weren’t lucky enough in the regular release will have had very little luck when it came to tickets going back on re-sale due to missed payments or not checking out in time as these sold out in an incredible six minutes.

Given the clamour for tickets and huge stars usually gracing the lineup every year the prices are naturally high with the main package coming in at a huge £355, this can indeed be paid in installments up until the last week of April next year, including a £50 deposit to help with the burden.

It’s not as simple as just logging onto the Galstonbruy website or TicketMaster, you must first register and confirm your interest in trying to buy a ticket, and this will then allow you to receive an email and link to join the dreaded online queue to try and purchase a ticket.

How to buy tickets for Glastonbury?

Over the last few years, issues surrounding ticket touts have become rife across all major events, so Glastonbury have gone further in its attempts to stop them and help people from avoiding inflated prices and fakes.

They’ve done this by including a photo onto the ticket for Glastonbury of the original person who purchases the ticket, meaning that it can’t be transferred or sold to anyone else because they will be photographic ID required at the entrance.

While no exact date is available yet for Glastonbury 2024 tickets going on sale, people can expect it to be around November time, giving people enough time to save up for the ticket and the festival itself.