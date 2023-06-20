Golf-Ball Size Hailstones Hit Spanish Coast

By John Ensor • 20 June 2023 • 16:59

Zumaia Hailstone damage. Credit: Baleike.EUS/Facebook.com

Northern Spain was subjected to an extreme hailstorm this morning with reports of hailstones the size of golf balls.

At around 9.00 am on Tuesday, June 20, an intense and destructive hailstorm lashed the town of Eibar and swept across the region, reports El Diario Vasco.

The Basque region has endured several days of recurrent storms since Saturday. The forecast for today shows little improvement with Euskalmet issuing a Yellow warning from 9.00 am to 00.00 hours for showers, hail and storms.

Many areas were subject to flooding as the region was deluged with rain and hail. In Altzola, official reports showed that 12.2 litres fell in the space of just 10 minutes.

The area of Bizkaia was particularly badly affected when an intense downpour with large hailstones shocked the residents of Eibar at around 9.00 am.

Reports and video evidence graphically showed hailstones the size of small marbles, with forecasters warning that the extreme conditions could be repeated throughout the day.

The storm in Eibar has caused flooding in some homes and businesses in Legarre, whose residents are working hard to drain the water.

One resident in Calle Legarre said: ‘It rained for just a few minutes and my house was flooded.’

The torrent was so intense in such a short space of time that the drainage system was unable to cope, resulting in misery for many homeowners.

The severity of the rain was just one part of the damage caused. In Zumaia, at around 9.30 am, a large hailstorm covered the town, resulting in damage to parked cars.

The size of the hailstones in Zumaia was around the size of golf balls and in some cases were over five centimetres in diameter. A good number of vehicles which were exposed to the elements have suffered broken windows and dents to the bodywork, as well as damage to some homes.