Guardian newspaper rejects gambling ads

By John Smith • 20 June 2023 • 13:30

Online gambling can be addictive Credit: Marco Verch flickr

EVER since the British Government removed certain tax restrictions on gambling, the market has exploded in the UK.

Apart from the traditional betting companies such as William Hill and Ladbrokes and new names caused by amalgamation, the whole betting industry is online and to some extent is becoming something of a worry.

Quite a few media groups such as Sky and various newspapers have gone into this business in a very big way and there are huge amounts of money connected not just with sports betting but with online games from bingo to poker.

Back in the 1960s gambling was underground with illicit bookmakers and on course betting on horses as well as the ubiquitous football pools but this position was reversed and opened the door to some fairly unscrupulous gangs although surprisingly the American Mafia were the gentlemen of that current situation.

People like the Krays in London and the Landas in Newcastle installed crooked one armed bandits and made a fortune, even inspiring the Michael Caine film Get Carter whilst the mafia opened London’s Colony Club with old actor George Raft as the figurehead.

Gibraltar benefitted from the more recent proliferation of new online 24/7 gambling sites and saw several companies transferring their offices to the Rock although since Brexit, some have baled out to Malta which may be more tax friendly.

In Spain there is a huge growth of Gambling Halls which also offer drinks and food and there is a more restrained but still vibrant online gambling industry.

The ease in which people can now gamble and lose money very quickly is disturbing and there is now a move by the British Government to restrict the amount of money that can be gambled on machines in betting shops and betting groups ‘encourage’ their clients to only spend what they can afford to lose.

Now The Guardian newspaper has announced that it is taking a stance against the proliferation of gambling which it says “often leads to financial penury, mental health issues, and deep personal distress.”

According to Chief Executive Anna Bateson “Our new policy applies to all online advertisements on the Guardian’s website, app, audio, video, and newsletters, as well as print advertisements in the Guardian and Observer newspapers and Guardian Weekly.

“It covers all forms of gambling advertising, including sports betting, online casinos and scratch cards.”

In order to recover some of the money lost, it is encouraging readers to spend £2 a month to subscribe to its news feed.