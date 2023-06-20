Hunter Biden Charged With Federal Tax And Weapons Offences

By Chris King • 20 June 2023 • 17:12

Image of Hunter Biden. Credit: Prime Minister's Office of India/Open Data Licence

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has been charged with federal tax and weapons offences this Tuesday, June 20.

Bringing an end to the long-running investigation into the son of the current US President, according to court documents, Hunter reportedly made an agreement with the Justice Department.

Sky News reported that according to a letter filed in the US District Court in Delaware, he will now plead guilty to the misdemeanour tax offences that were brought against him.

Hunter also faced a felony charge for the illegal possession of a firearm while a drug user. An agreement with the prosecutors is expected to be reached in this instance.

His struggle with drugs was blamed on his state of mind following the death in 2015 of his older brother, Beau. His addiction was something that the 53-year-old Hunter never denied in the past.

By reaching an agreement with the DOJ, a lengthy trial has been avoiding. This would have been a distraction that the Biden administration in the White House would not have wanted, along with the media coverage that would have accompanied it.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, said it was his understanding the five-year investigation into his client “is resolved”.

Speaking today with NBC News, his lawyer Chris Clark said: ‘I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life’.

‘He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward’, he added, pointing out that as far as he knew, the five-year investigation that has been conducted into his client had now been ‘resolved’

‘The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment’, said a statement from White House spokesperson Ian Sams, as posted on Twitter by Matt Viser, a White House reporter.

Statement from WH spokesman Ian Sams after news of Hunter Biden’s agreement with federal prosecutors: “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 20, 2023

Donald Trump Jr voiced his thoughts on the news

In a statement on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr wrote: ‘The blatantly politicised nature of Joe Biden’s Justice Department under AG Garland couldn’t be more clear today.’

He continued: ‘The plea deal that they cut with Hunter Biden reeks of favouritism and brazenly reveals a system where there are two tiers of justice, wholly dependent on your political affiliation’.

‘If you are a Republican, Biden’s DOJ will throw the book at you and try to put you in prison for 100 years. But, if you happen to have the right last name like Hunter, they will protect you and treat you with kid gloves’, he added.

‘We are no longer a nation with equal Justice under the law, but rather something more akin to a 3rd world banana republic, where the law exists to protect the ruling class, while targeting the opposition’, Trump Jr concluded.

My thoughts on the sweetheart Hunter Biden plea deal 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/bQRDwpEBKC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2023