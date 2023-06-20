Passenger On Jet2 Flight From Leeds To Malaga Detained On Arrival For Assaulting His Companion

By Chris King • 20 June 2023 • 19:56

Aerial image of Malaga Airport. Credit: AENA

A passenger travelling on a flight from the United Kingdom to Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport was detained by the Guardia Civil on arrival.

The incident occurred on board a Jet2 flight from Leeds this Monday, June 19. Police officers were waiting when the flight landed in Malaga after the pilot contacted air traffic control to report the problem a ‘problematic’ passenger who allegedly assaulted a woman who was travelling with him.

A 61-year-old man from Manchester was subsequently arrested by the Guardia Civil. He has already been made available to the Domestic Violence Court No 1 in Malaga, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Another incident occurred at Malaga Airport on June 11

This was the second incident in just over one week that the police had to attend to at the Costa del Sol facility involving an infraction against air safety laws.

On June 11, a man was identified and denounced by the Guardia Civil after an incident that occurred before the aircraft was even airborne.

The passenger arrived late for his Ryanair flight to the Moroccan city of Fez to discover that the boarding gates had already closed and the passengers were waiting on board in their seats for the plane to depart.

Undeterred, the individual attempted to enter the aircraft despite airline workers trying to stop him. He eventually managed to make his way onto what is known as the ‘finger’, the tunnel through which the passengers normally enter the plane.

However, this piece of equipment had already been disconnected from the aircraft with a tractor arriving in just a few minutes to tow it away in order for the jet to taxi onto the runway and finally take off.

Video footage posted on social media showed him teetering on the edge of the gangway remonstrating with airport staff below. Reportedly he was heard speaking in Spanish but with a foreign accent: ‘Bring me a ladder,’ later adding: ‘No ladder, then I’m coming down’.

While arguing with the workers, he suddenly lost his grip and ended up falling a few metres from the tunnel onto the tarmac, injuring himself in the process.

‘Officers were called and acted in accordance with established protocol, identifying the person and reporting him for breaching air safety legislation’, the Guardia Civil said later.