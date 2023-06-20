Police Arrest 11 In Sevilla Drug Bust

By John Ensor • 20 June 2023 • 18:38

National Police. Credit: Natalia de la Rubia/Shutterstock.com

Police in Sevilla have successfully dismantled two lucrative drug operations with multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics.

The National Police have seized around 600 marijuana plants in Sevilla, along with a separate successful operation in Los Pajaritos, writes Diario de Sevilla.

Officers discovered a marijuana plantation in Tres Mil Viviendas, Seville. Together with the seizure of more than 600 marijuana plants, they also arrested nine people on suspicion of drug trafficking and electricity fraud.

In addition, officers have also arrested another two people in the neighbourhood of Los Pajaritos and seized around €4,500, along with various narcotic substances, which has closed down the drugs outlet of the neighbourhood.

On June 12, National Police officers were carrying out crime prevention activities in the Sevilla area of Las Tres Mil. The officers noticed a group of people taking ‘suspicious bags of rubbish’ out of a house to put them into a waiting van parked at the door.

It appears that the house was being used to cultivate Marijuana and that the officers were witnessing the transference of marijuana plants for sale on the illegal market. Following ‘quick and appropriate’ on-site checks, the police identified all the members of the group and seized 600 marijuana plants.

In total nine people were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and illegally cultivating and trafficking marijuana. It also transpired that they were fraudulently connected to the electricity grid, and will face the necessary charges.

On the same night of June 12, National Police officers in the Los Pajaritos neighbourhood saw first-hand how, on the landing of one of the flats, an illegal transaction of substances was taking place in exchange for money. On seeing the police, the suspects ran away and tried to escape.

The suspects were traced to a flat, whereupon officers found that the house was exclusively used to sell and exchange drugs. The two people were arrested and police found approximately €4,500, together with quantities of cocaine, marijuana and heroin.