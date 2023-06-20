Raising the roof: Simply Thriving Group open pergola in Mijas funded by donations

By Betty Henderson • 20 June 2023 • 10:09

The new pergola has stunning panoramic views. Photo credit: Simply Thriving Group

IN a picturesque ceremony held at the Alcornocal Roza del Aguado Mirador viewpoint, members of the Simply Thriving Group gathered to open a stunning new pergola pavilion on Thursday, June 15.

Val Williams and Steve Desson from the Simply Thriving Group, met Mijas’ Councillor for the Environment, Arancha López, to officially inaugurate the stunning pergola. This magnificent structure, funded entirely by the group, promises to become a valuable addition to Mijas’ local area.

Situated at the Alcornocal Roza del Aguado Mirador, the pergola has an excellent vantage point, with breathtaking views over the majestic Sierra de Mijas mountains.

Notably, it also overlooks the area ravaged by the devastating forest fire in 2022, which served as the inspiration behind the creation of the Simply Thriving Group’s ‘Wildfire calendar.’

The pergola is also located at the starting point of a popular 1.4 kilometre trail through a cork oak grove, where rare bird species can be spotted. This trail is often visited by local schoolchildren, who explore its wonders and enjoy the outdoor space.

Initially, the stunning €3500 raised was intended for a reforestation initiative. However, due to the delayed start of the project, the group decided to allocate the funds for the pergola instead.

As well as providing respite from the sun, the pergola will also serve as a platform to teach local schoolchildren about fire prevention.

Val and Steve thanked all the calendar sponsors and people who bought their calendars, which helped them to raise the huge sum.

The council also recognised the Simply Thriving Group’s contribution with a plaque of recognition and gratitude at the pergola. The plaque is written in both English and Spanish for future visitors to enjoy.

The Simply Thriving Group is a social community for people living in Mijas and the surrounding area on the Costa del Sol. They provide a range of social events including a lunch and another event each month.

The last places are available for their Red Carpet Posh Night Out set to take place on Wednesday, June 28 at La Sierra Restaurant.

Tickets for the evening cost €39 which includes a €4 donation to charity Last Chance Animal Rescue and a delicious three course menu. To book a place, guests can join the Simply Thriving Group Facebook page and message Val Williams.