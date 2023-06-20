Two Cases Of Klebsiella Confirmed At Malaga Regional Hospital

By Chris King • 20 June 2023 • 21:49

Image of a Klebsiella bacteria. Credit: Janice Carr / CDC - Commons Wikimedia Public Domain

Two cases of Klebsiella have been confirmed in patients admitted to the Regional Hospital of Malaga.

According to the UGT union, however, there were in fact three patients infected with this bacterium and there could be another five individuals who are carriers of it. This means they have not yet developed symptoms of the germ but can still spread it.

All of the suspected cases have been confined to the new B Wing of the Malaga medical facility. Klebsiella is recognised as an opportunistic germ, meaning that it can infect more fragile patients under certain circumstances.

As reported to malagahoy.es by health sources, the two cases confirmed by the Regional Hospital were detected within the active surveillance programme that it carries out periodically, with a systematic screening of all patients.

The sources reported that the hospital checks: ‘found two cases of patients with Klebsiella. Both are in the normal process of recovering from surgical treatments’ they added.

A contact study is being carried out through the Preventive Medicine service to rule out more cases a spokesperson for the facility assured. All controls, monitoring, and security measures that must be adapted in these cases have been initiated.

UGT specified that last week there were two cases of klebsiella in the Malaga Regional: ‘probably coming from nursing homes’.

As a result, Preventive Medicine had advised screening and ‘strict isolation measures’. This was something that the UGT assured, ‘was not done’.

Klebsiella is a germ that lives in the intestinal tract of people and in patients in critical situations. With prolonged stays or in treatment with antibiotics, it can change and build up resistance to treatment.

According to the UK government website, Klebsiella species are a Gram-negative rod-shaped bacteria belonging to the Enterobacteriaceae family.

They are commonly found in the environment and in the human intestinal tract, but they do not normally cause disease there.

These species can cause a range of healthcare-associated infections, including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, wound or surgical site infections and meningitis.

It can be acquired endogenously – from the patient’s own gut flora – or exogenously from the healthcare environment.

Patient-to-patient spread occurs through the contaminated hands of healthcare workers or less commonly by contamination of the environment.

Vulnerable patients, like the immune-compromised, are most at risk. Infections can be associated with the use of invasive devices or medical procedures.