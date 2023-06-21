Armed robbery in Fuengirola

By John Smith • 21 June 2023 • 12:39

Police on site at the bank Credit: Screen shot Fuengirola se queja instagram

DAYLIGHT bank robbery whilst not unknown around the more dangerous parts of the world, doesn’t often hit coastal towns like Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

This morning, Wednesday June 21, however this is exactly what happened as it appears that two or possibly three masked and armed men decided to make an unscheduled withdrawal from a branch of the Sabadell Bank.

Having managed to make a hole in the wall between the bank situated in Calle Alcalde Clemente Díaz and a building next door, they awaited the arrival of the bank staff and then got them to open the vault which is on a time lock.

Initially it was thought that they had taken hostages, but this seems not to have been the case as once the vault was open the staff were left to call in the raid.

Although it is believed that the robbers have taken a significant amount of money from the bank before making their escape, this has not yet been confirmed.

As soon as the Local and National Police were alerted to the fact of the robbery, they scrambled at least one helicopter and officers cordoned off the area as they commenced their search for the crooks.

Images of the aftermath of the raid may be viewed on https://www.instagram.com/p/CtvyF_6MWFw/?hl=en

This is quite a departure from the most recent way of robbing banks whereby criminal gangs arrive at night and either blow up or use machinery to remove cash machines from the walls of banks in order to gain access to the cash held in them.

It is hoped that this will be a one off occurrence, but realistically, if a gang gets away with one daring heist, then there is a great deal of encouragement to use the same modus operandi and choose another bank or banks to rob.

Certainly, everyone’s thoughts must go out to the bank staff who were caught up in what must have been a very unsettling experience.