Arsenal Halt Sales Of Team Shirt After Fans Spot Embarrassing Error

By John Ensor • 21 June 2023 • 14:06

Arsenal 23/24 authentic home shirt. Credit: Arsenal.com

Arsenal Football Club have stopped sales of some of their home shirts after fans spotted a mistake on the Adidas-supplied kit.

In May, the Gunners unveiled their new authentic home shirt which featured a tribute to the 2003-24 campaign with white stitching of The Invincibles’ record of 26 wins and 12 draws, according to Metro.

It was an incredible achievement in which the Invincibles, under the guidance of Arsene Wenger, remained unbeaten throughout their whole season’s campaign. A record, which to this day remains unmatched.

At the time of the shirt’s release, the club announced: ‘Our new kit draws on the spirit of The Invincibles team of 2003/04, marking the beginning of the 20th anniversary of our unbeaten Premier League season.’

‘Our crest and Adidas logo and three stripes down each sleeve feature in gold, and our record of 26 wins and 12 draws over 38 games in that historic season is stitched into the side of the authentic version of the kit.’

It concluded with the stirring call to arms: ‘Twenty years on from that incredible achievement, we aim to carry forward the values, spirit and togetherness of the 2003/04 squad.’

However, keen-eyed Arsenal supporters who bought the shirt noticed that only 32 of the 38 Premier League results were included on the shirt, and that the final four games of Arsenal’s 2003-04 season were missing.

The error has reportedly caused a furore among faithful fans who shelled out £110 for the shirt, which has now been withdrawn from sale on the club’s online shop.

The unlucky supporters who bought the faulty shirt were sent an email from the London Club which read: ‘We’ve become aware of a design error with the current 23/24 Authentic Home Shirt. Consequently, we’re unfortunately unable to fulfil your order at this time.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and will be cancelling and refunding your order in full.

‘We are currently reviewing when the new 23/24 Authentic Home Shirts will be available, but in the meantime please see our 23/24 Replica Home Shirts which are available now and ready to ship.’

It remains to be seen if anyone will hang onto their ‘imperfect’ shirt, as we all know on occasion these things have a habit of appreciating in value as time passes.