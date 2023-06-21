Chelsea Reject £50 Million Bid from Premier League Rival

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 June 2023 • 18:15

Another change to Chelsea ticket sales. Credit: "CHELSEA (3) V liverpool (2)" by Free-ers is marked with CC BY 2.0.

Chelsea have rejected a second bid in the region of £50 million from Manchester United for their England international Mason Mount.

Mount was clearly not going to sign a new contract at Chelsea when it became clear that owner Todd Boehly wasn’t willing to sanction a bumper contract offer to put him in line with the very top earner within the Chelsea first-team squad.

Whether or not Mount is worth such an offer – Chelsea’s highest earner is Romelu Lukaku on £325,000 per week – the fact that someone with 70 goal involvements for the Blues since his debut should be one of the top earners and respected by the owners.

However, after missing 13 of the club’s final 14 league games last season, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Mount and how his future was set to be away from Stanford Bridge, although at the time it looked as though Arsenal would be his likely destination.

Such a deal would have seen him link up with fellow England teammates including Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale, However, the Gunners appear to have other priorities including Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea reject Man United’s bid for Mason Mount

This has allowed Man United to swoop in and register their concrete interest in the experienced Premier League star and while they were dealt a setback earlier in the window by Chelsea knocking back an opening offer, they don’t appear to have been disheartened.

The Red Devils have now upped their offer to £50 million, which is fair enough in today’s market given that Mount has just one-year left to run on his current deal and would seemingly walk away for nothing next summer.

Red Devils confident of landing England midfielder

Chelsea don’t see it that way though having once again, knocked back Man United’s offer – this time of £50 million – deeming it way too low for someone of Mount’s ability, fans shouldn’t be worried as many believe this deal will still get done.

Given that Chelsea must sell players to bring in as much cash as possible this summer, the Blues will have no choice but to cash in on someone such as Mount who came through their academy and will generate a lot of profit for Chelsea, and Man United must just pick the right time to lodge a good enough offer.