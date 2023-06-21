Croissant sensation trending online

By Catherine Mcgeer • 21 June 2023 • 16:14

The croissant with ice cream cone craze is a heavenly twist on a classic favourite. Credit: Instagram @maisonkayser_es

THE latest dessert sensation taking social networks by storm: the croissant with ice cream has arrived in Cartagena.

This innovative twist on the traditional ice cream cone has captured the hearts and palates of food lovers everywhere.

Maison Kayser, the renowned French patisserie, is the mastermind behind this creation. Instead of a plain biscuit cone, they have replaced it with a crunchy croissant dough, resulting in a delightful combination of textures.

https://maison-kayser.es/

The croissant with ice cream cones is filled with vanilla ice cream and offers a variety of toppings to choose from natural, Oreo, lotus, caramel, or pistachio. Customers have been raving about it, and thanks to the power of social media, its fame has spread far and wide.

While originally available only in Madrid, the croissant with ice cream has now arrived in Cartagena. Holy Cakes Bakery, located in Plaza Castellini, is proud to announce that this dessert is now a part of its menu. No need to travel to the capital city anymore; you can indulge in this heavenly treat right in Cartagena!

The arrival of the croissant with ice cream cone in Cartagena has sparked immense excitement among locals and visitors alike. Holy Cakes Bakery, with its prime location in Plaza Castellini, has become the go-to destination for those seeking this heavenly treat. The convenience of enjoying this delightful creation without having to travel to the capital city has made it a beloved addition to Cartagena’s culinary scene.

Prepare to be transported to a world of pure indulgence as you take a bite of this extraordinary dessert. Maison Kayser and Holy Cakes Bakery have truly redefined the ice cream cone experience, leaving food lovers everywhere in awe of their culinary brilliance. Don’t miss your chance to savour this innovative masterpiece; visit Holy Cakes Bakery in Cartagena and treat yourself to a croissant with an ice cream cone that will leave you craving for more.