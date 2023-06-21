Full moon magic: Join Donkey Dreamland for a unique experience in Mijas

By Betty Henderson • 21 June 2023 • 15:57

Guests get to socialise with the gentle donkeys. Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland

THE next full moon is on the first weekend of July, and that means a return of Donkey Dreamland’s Full Moon Donkey Walk. The unique experience is set to return on Sunday, July 2, allowing guests to reconnect with nature in the company of the gentle donkeys.

As the sun bids farewell, guests will venture into the serene countryside in the hills behind La Cala de Mijas alongside a lovely group of donkeys. Guests can immerse themselves in the tranquility of the surroundings while the full moon rises and illuminates the night sky.

The magical experience requires a €15 donation per person which goes towards donkey care at the sanctuary.

The contribution allows guests access to Donkey Dreamland’s vast outdoors space during the event and also includes a refreshing drink and a delicious vegetarian tapas picnic. Additional drinks are available for a small donation to support this incredible initiative.

Guests are reminded to come prepared for an outdoor adventure with suitable footwear as some of the surface is uneven.

Guests can reserve their space online on Donkey Dreamland’s website here, by email to: info@donkeydreamland.com or by calling 640111651.

Donkey Dreamland is a sanctuary committed to providing a loving and serene home for donkeys, free from suffering. Located in Mijas’ countryside, it is a safe space for donkeys to be rehabilitated and cared for with love and respect.

With 20 donkeys currently in their care, the sanctuary assesses their health and psychological well-being upon arrival, helping them recover from past traumas.

Their mission is to restore dignity to these animals and raise awareness about proper animal care through education and interaction with the animals.

Donkey Dreamland relies entirely on donations from visitors and supporters, operating 365 days a year with the help of dedicated unpaid volunteers. Their numbers can change by the day as they continue to take donkeys in. The sanctuary faces financial challenges due to the costs of feeding the donkeys and rehabilitating them with specialist care.

Any support for Donkey Dreamland is much appreciated by its caring volunteers and the donkeys themselves.