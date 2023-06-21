Glastonbury 2024 Headliner May Have Already Been Announced

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 June 2023 • 17:00

Image of Paul McCartney at the Glastonbury Festival. Credit: Twitter@GlastoLive

Many fans believe that Taylor Swift could be set to headline Glastonbury 2024 after a mysterious gap was left in her newly released UK and European Tour dates.

After a hugely successful tour of America, former country swinger Swift has announced she will be bringing her tour to the United Kingdom and Europe, which has sent thousands of her fans into meltdown due to excitement.

Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to mainland Europe and the UK after fans had to watch enviously on at their neighbours over the pond as they screamed their hearts out to new and old Swift songs that had become incredibly famous.

The American-born singer will perform four times in London twice in Dublin, twice in Edinburgh as well as a single shown in Spain’s capital, Madrid, with that show set to sell out extremely quickly given the clamour for tickets.

Taylor Swift could headline Glastonbury 2024

Fans of Swift who saw her perform live in the USA were forced to pay over £100 for tickets and many paid even more on resale websites, with some of them likely to have been fakes and fraudsters looking to make some money.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

However, despite the tour dates themselves being a huge announcement for 2024, some more eagle-eyed fans have spotted a mysterious gap in her tour between June 22nd – 28th which could hint at a Glastonbury appearance.

This would be a huge moment in Swift’s career because while she has been and still is one of the biggest and most famous artists in the world, she is still yet to headline the United Kingdom’s biggest festival.

Swift announces 2024 European Tour

Swift would be one of the biggest names of the entire festival given how huge her torus are and how quickly tickets do indeed sell out for anything she ever does, and with this gap in her 2024 Tour, this could well be a possibility.

While many may turn their nose up at Swift headlining Glastonbury, the beauty of the festival is that there are so many different types of acts and performers that everyone will indeed be pleased and have a great time, even if one of the headliners isn’t much to their liking.