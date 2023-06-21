Igniting the summer: Axarquia towns plan vibrant San Juan celebrations this weekend

By Betty Henderson • 21 June 2023 • 13:07
Giant effigies burn on Playa Burriana, Nerja.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja
TOWNS across Axarquia are eagerly awaiting the magical Night of San Juan, an age-old celebration commemorating the birth of John the Baptist. Locally the Night of San Juan is ingrained in local customs with all-night parties set to take place.
Nerja
In Nerja, families are set to gather on Playa Burriana on Friday, June 23 to bid a warm welcome to summer with the San Juan celebrations. The beach will be the heart of celebrations for the town with the traditional ‘sanjuaneo’.
As the clock strikes midnight, the ‘juas’, symbolic effigies designed by locals, burst into flames, creating huge beach fires. Thrilled youngsters joyfully leap over the glowing embers before plunging into the inviting sea, traditionally whispering three wishes.
Torre del Mar
In neighbouring Torre del Mar, the Night of San Juan brings live musical performances too. Efecto Pasillo, El Regreso de la Década, and We Are Sau will grace Copo Beach. El Regreso de la Década will provide a blast from the past with hits from the 60s to the 80s.
As the crowd enjoys the live music, the aroma of fresh sardine skewers wafts through the air before a vibrant firework display.
Torrox
In Torrox, festivalgoers blend the tradition of washing faces in the sea, to commemorate John the Baptist, with the unique twist of wetting their heads in the river, or for the most daring, taking a full dip.
Torrox’s Mayor Óscar Medina and councillor Salvador Escudero, recently detailed the town’s plans for the Night of San Juan, set to take place from 8pm at El Pontil in Plaza de Concordia, also on Friday, June 23.
Celebrations in Torrox will also include a performance by the Coro de Las Nieves choir, followed by a show by the comedian El Morta and a performance by Bordón 4.
Just before midnight, torches will be handed out to light the way to Torrox’s river for the head washing ceremony. On the return journey, complimentary roscas (traditional pastries) will be passed around.
The night of San Juan is the only day that beach fires are allowed and promises to be a memorable experience for all residents and visitors.
