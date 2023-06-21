La Scala A Taste Of Luxury

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 June 2023 • 10:57

Paul Maxwel Piano Man

LA SCALA’S summer ball on Saturday, June 17 was a truly magical affair. Guests enjoyed an exquisite evening of fine dining, social fun and top-quality entertainment underneath the moonlit sky.

Upon arrival, guests were warmly welcomed with a sparkling glass of Champagne on the red carpet, setting the stage for a glamorous night.

Restaurant extraordinaire Tibbi Aquila was a gracious host, personally attending to each guest and ensuring their comfort from start to finish.

From guiding them to their tables to accommodating specific dietary preferences, Tibbi’s personalised approach added an extra special touch to the event. The young and dynamic staff also impressed, mirroring Tibbi’s passion for their work and guests’ requests.

The venue was thoughtfully arranged for the occasion, with tastefully selected decor. Crisp white linens adorned the tables, and the glistening cutlery added another touch of sophistication to the dining experience.

Laughter and conversation filled the air as old friends reconnected and new acquaintances were made. Several of the guests travelled from afar to be there and to share the evening together, making for a memorable night.

The culinary journey began with the first course of the sumptuous four-course menu, offering a variety of gourmet options to suit every palate. Guests savoured starters including a trio of salmon, confit duck, hand-dived scallops, or Norfolk Mardler crispy goat’s cheese.

The main course featured decadent choices like lobster and turbot, woodland mushroom pappardelle, succulent spring baby lamb rack, Sous Vide monkfish and prosciutto, and Tournedos beef Rossini.

The dessert menu delighted with options including a dark chocolate sphere with salted caramel, frozen raspberry parfait, and a French cinnamon apricot tarte tatin.

As the night progressed, and the wine flowed, the renowned pianist, Paul Maxwel, ‘The Piano Man’, took his place at his eye-catching red piano. After starting softly with a little Elton John, Paul soon had the guests up on their feet and dancing around the piano.

La Scala Summer Ball was the perfect way to welcome in the new season. From the impeccable service and delicious dishes to the warm ambience and excellent entertainment from the ‘Piano Man’, the night was an unforgettable experience for all guests.

La Scala restaurant prides itself on using only the freshest and highest-quality Italian ingredients, ensuring an authentic and flavourful dining experience.

La Scala’s address: La Scala, Urb. Real de Zaragoza, 62, 29604 Marbella, Malaga

Reservations: call 951569362 from 2pm or online at: https://lascalamarbella.com/#reservations

Additional information can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lascalamarbella