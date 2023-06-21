Ouigo Launches Promotion Offering 20 Per Cent Discount To Passengers Aged Over 30

By Chris King • 21 June 2023 • 6:00

Image of an Ouigo high-speed train. Credit: OUIGO.

Ouigo, the French railway operator in Spain has launched a promotion aimed at travellers aged over 30, offering them a 20 per cent discount on various routes.

The destinations with discounted tickets include Madrid, Zaragoza, Tarragona, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Albacete and Alicante.

As shown on the Ouigo website, this offer by the low-cost high-speed train operator will be available between July 31 and September 2.

It is added to the already existing discounts for young people up to 30 years of age, promoted by the Government, in which Ouigo participates.

A total of 50,000 discounts have been made available by the company. They will go on sale from June 19 to 30 through the Ouigo website and mobile application.

To benefit from this discount, all that a prospective passenger has to do is use the promotional code VIEJOVEN. These discounts will be applied to the amount of the ticket in round-trip reservations with a minimum value of€40.

With this promotion called ‘Viejóven’, the company aims to facilitate summer travel by high-speed train for people over 30 years of age.

Its objective is to promote a more sustainable means of transport and reduce travel by other more polluting means, such as aeroplanes and cars.

With this initiative, Ouigo complements the discounts offered by the company within the recent ‘Verano Joven’ programme of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

This program subsidises high-speed train tickets for young people between the ages of 18 and 30 who travel between June 15 and September 15.

Ouigo intends to show its commitment to young people, a profile that can be affected by rising prices, while also gaining other travellers who want to make summer getaways. These discounts also contribute to the modal shift towards more sustainable options in Spain.

These latest offers add to Ouigo’s long history of launching promotions during periods of high demand, such as Fallas and Christmas.

Known as ‘Pink Days’, these offers apply to Ouigo’s regular fares, which include a general fare of €9, a flat rate of €5 for children aged 4-13, and free travel for children aged up to 3 travelling in the arms of an adult.

A complete service is guaranteed to all passengers during their journeys since the company operates trains with all the comforts.

Its trains contain 509 seats distributed on two levels, serving a large number of travellers. In addition, its onboard cafeteria, the Ouibar, run by its own staff, offers a wide selection of food and drinks for all tastes.

Recently, Ouigo requested a capacity study from Adif with the aim of starting operations in 2024 on the lines that connect Valladolid, Segovia, Madrid, Albacete, Alicante, Madrid, Elche, and Murcia.