By Linda Hall • 21 June 2023 • 15:42

Salaries don’t match inflation as companies lose their appeal for potential employees

AVERAGE white-collar salaries are stagnating, prompting fears of another talent exodus.

Companies risk losing their appeal to employees as the cost-of-living continues to rise, the latest Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) figures demonstrated.

Data provided by Bullhorn, which provides software for the staffing industry, revealed that average UK salaries for professional roles did not improve month-on-month in May. Although this figure did increase by 1 per cent compared with the previous year, the minimal growth did not reflect increasing inflation figures and the growing cost-of-living, APSCo pointed out.

The statistics also revealed the recruitment market’s continuing slowdown, despite a slight monthly increase between April and May.

Permanent and contract vacancies were up a respective 9 and 6 per cent, month-on-month, although this did not entirely compensate for the reductions noted in April, when vacancies dropped 16 per cent for permanent posts and 13 per cent for contract posts compared with last year.

With regard to May, vacancies fell 28 per cent and 30 per cent for permanent and contract roles.

APSCo has warned that the tight labour market and continued skills shortages across a number of professions are causes for concern, particularly in light of stagnating pay packages.

“While hiring is dropping across the UK’s professional sectors, on-going skills shortages are still prevalent,” pointed out APSCo’s chief executive Ann Swain.

“In fact, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the proportion of the workforce that has been out of work for a year or more and are essentially inactive, has increased.

“This will only serve to reduce available talent pools for employers who are already struggling to find the skills they need,” she warned.

“They are struggling to justify pay inflation after increasing remuneration over the last year while candidates recognise their power in the current climate and are holding out for more pay.