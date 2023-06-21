Slice of action: International Theatre Studio launches Marbella American play reading night

By Betty Henderson • 21 June 2023 • 13:49

The ITS’s play readings go down a treat. Photo credit: International Theatre Studio Marbella

THEATRE lovers have got a special date on Sunday, July 4 as the International Theatre Studio (ITS) launches a play reading event in Marbella.

Set against the backdrop of the grand Atalaya Golf and Country Club in, this play reading evening promises to transport guests into the heart of American drama.

Unfortunately, the original host, Veronica del Cerro, is unable to attend due to a filming commitment. However, her resourceful deputy and husband, Andrew Gommersall, will lead the event, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter and joy.

Whether you’re an aspiring actor eager to showcase your talent or a theatre lover looking for an immersive experience, this event offers something for everyone. Guests can arrive from 6:30 pm, before the curtains rise at 7pm.

Tickets include a half-pizza and a choice of wine, beer, or a refreshing soft drink. Guests can book tickets which cost €10 for members and €12 for non-members online from the theatre group’s website here.

A minimum of 40 attendees are needed for the event to go ahead successfully.

While this is ITS’s final event before the summer break, the group returns with a theatre production of ‘Calendar Girls’ from Friday, October 6. The production’s cast will be rehearsing the play, written by Tom Firth over the summer break, before they return for their autumn show.

The International Theatre Studio was launched back in 1975 by international theatre enthusiasts Paz Dávila Arostegui and Mary Wells. Since its launch, the theatre has played a vital role in bringing English-language theatre to the Costa del Sol.

Although the ITS has never had a dedicated theatre venue, it uses different locations for its events throughout the year. Their theatre productions have spanned a wide range of genres, including dramas, comedies, thrillers, musical comedies and classics.

Further details about the International Theatre Studio and how to join can be found online on their website.