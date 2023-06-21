Sound waves and sun rays: Weekend Beach Festival returns to Torre del Mar

By Betty Henderson • 21 June 2023 • 10:11

Axarquia’s biggest musical festival attracts thousands of music fans. Photo credit: Weekend Beach Festival

THE final touches are being put on preparations for Axarquia’s biggest music festival, Weekend Beach Festival.

The festival grounds in Torre del Mar are being transformed into a haven for music enthusiasts ahead of the event which is set to begin on Wednesday, July 5 and runs until Saturday, July 8.

In less than two weeks, Torre del Mar’s sun-kissed beach will play host to an incredible lineup of more than 85 renowned international and national artists.

The roster includes music sensations such as Maluma, Editors, Mando Diao, Carl Craig, and Della Fuente, to name just a few. The festival is famed for its diverse range of musical genres, offering something to all music fans.

This year’s event will boast four stages equipped with top-of-the-range acoustics technology and 500,000 watts of dazzling lighting. Festival organisers have upped their game in this year’s edition, investing 20 per cent more in technical production compared to last year.

With more than 300 square metres of high-resolution screens, all festivalgoers are guaranteed an interactive experience during the live shows.

With a sprawling venue spanning 38,000 square metres and a capacity of 40,000 attendees at once, Weekend Beach Festival offers plenty of space to enjoy the music.

Beyond the music, the festival also offers a marketplace with plenty of stalls, relaxation zones, and a variety of culinary delights.

This year, organisers have also introduced a “Punto Violeta” (Purple Point) and an information station to fight gender-based violence, to create a safe environment.

Last year’s festival attracted a staggering total of 135,000 music fans over the four days of performances which contributed to it winning several prizes on the national festival circuit.

Weekend Beach Festival also provides a major economic boost to Axarquia due to the huge volume of music fans it attracts. It is a fantastic opportunity for guests to discover Torre del Mar, its food scene, cultural activities and scenic coastline, featuring several blue-flag certified beaches in the nearby area.