Star of Trinny And Susannah Hospitalised With Serious Health Scare

By John Ensor • 21 June 2023 • 11:21

Credit: Susannah Constantine Official/Facebook.com

Television presenter and fashion stylist, Susannah Constantine was rushed to hospital after a minor issue turned out to be something more serious.

The 61-year-old star of Trinny and Susannah has shared a video with fans, on Instagram, showing herself in a hospital bed on a drip.

The post read: ‘Withered arm turned out to be symptom of something a bit more serious. All sorted now thanks to our ailing but still magnificent NHS where we are lucky enough to have some of the most gifted doctors (and in this case neurosurgeons) in the world. @brainandspine. Forever grateful.’

In the short 30-second clip, Susannah’s hand can be seen connected to a cannula, while busy NHS staff work away in the background.

Scores of get-well messages poured in among them were plenty of well-known celebs who were quick to post their messages of goodwill.

Former Steps singer and fellow Strictly competitor, Faye Tozer said: ‘Sending you the biggest love.’

While Strictly Come Dancing professional, Johannes Radebe posted: ‘Get well soon darling.’

Former model and TV and radio presenter, Lisa Snowden added her words of encouragement: ‘Oh honey. Gosh. Sending you lots of love and a speedy recovery.’

Another high-profile name was Zoe Ball who added: ‘Sending you much love darling x’

This latest setback comes after Susannah recently revealed details about her devastating hearing loss. Earlier in June she posted: ‘Hearing loss has been a big topic in my family, especially as my mother had Dementia and research now suggests that there can be a link between the two, which I find fascinating.’

She concluded: ‘Alongside this as I’m sure you are all aware, I love the outdoors and so coming to the realisation that I was losing the sounds of nature was a big thing for me. With the link in my family, plus my own coming to terms with my hearing loss, getting my hearing tested was a no-brainer.’

For years Susannah appeared with her fellow presenter Trinny Woodall with TV favourites such as What Not To Wear and Trinny And Susannah Undress. Constantine also starred in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity. . . Get Me Out Of Here, and BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.