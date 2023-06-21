Tributes For Surfer, Killed in Asturias After Being Struck On Head with Board

By John Ensor • 21 June 2023 • 12:59

Jacobo Rodríguez. Credit: aximuniain/ instagram.com

The surfing community have been left grief-stricken after a well-known athlete and veteran surfer was killed in a freak accident.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 17, when 51-year-old Jacobo Rodríguez was surfing on the beach of Salinas, in Asturias, writes La Nueva Espana.

Rodríguez was a well-known resident of Salinas, and his passing in such tragic circumstances has been a huge shock to friends and family not to mention residents of the area.

The highly experienced, veteran surfer had gone out as usual to enjoy the waves. At some point, it is believed that a wave took him unexpectedly during which his own surfboard struck his head.

Despite the quick response of an off-duty national police officer who was nearby who pulled him to the shore, and a cardiologist who was also present it was not enough to save him.

After an hour and a half, he was transferred by helicopter to the hospital where he later sadly died the following day due to a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The Spaniard was already an important and well-known member of the world of surfing after decades on the board.

One of the world’s leading surfers Axi Muniain and his partner led emotional tributes with the words: ‘I can’t manage to order my thoughts and emotions, since yesterday they go free, coming and going memories of how lucky we were to be able to share every moment with you .

‘Your light, your authenticity, heart and sympathy were one of those who leave a mark for life, that’s how you illuminated us every time and that’s how we will remember you, smiling on the wave. There are going to be many big wave sessions in which we will shout your name. But it will never be the same.’

Another hearfelt message said: ‘With sadness in our hearts we say goodbye to Jacobo Rodríguez, passionate surfer and great companion who leaves his mark on the waves and the people who surround them. His spirit and his love for the sea will always be remembered, in Salinas, in Bilbao, and all over the world. Rest in peace, Jacobo, your legacy continues in every wave that breaks.’