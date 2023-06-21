Whipple Warrior Walking: Julia Bueltemann’s courageous steps towards recovery in Benalmadena

By Betty Henderson • 21 June 2023 • 17:15

Julia (left), with her brother and his wife who have been immense sources of support during her journey. Photo credit: Julia Bueltemann

ONE local resident has received a remarkable response after sharing her health story online. Julia Bueltemann has been living in Benalmadena for the past 15 years, but faced the most challenging period of her life over the past 14 months.

Julia’s health journey

It all began with a diagnosis of chronic pancreatitis, which led to a two-month stay at Malaga hospital. However, the ordeal was far from over as she underwent the formidable Whipple surgery last October, which was described as ‘The daddy of all surgeries’ by her doctors.

The surgery came with its own set of complications and her recovery has been a slow and arduous journey, which is ongoing.

The Euro Weekly spoke to Julia on Monday, June 19 to find out where she is on her health journey now.

The significance of Malaga hospital in Julia’s story cannot be overlooked. Though petrified at first to be facing such a nerve-wracking diagnosis, Julia found solace in the hospital’s calming and positive atmosphere.

Despite the language barrier with some of the nurses, the doctors’ ability to communicate in English provided much-needed reassurance. The hospital staff’s skills and dedication were truly impressive, despite the complications Julia faced.

The start of a journey

In a remarkable display of courage and resilience, Julia decided to document her experience by starting a blog, aptly named ‘Whipple Warrior Walking’, which you can read here.

Little did she know, her words would resonate with thousands of readers. Within just a couple of months, her blog garnered nearly 12,500 views and has touched the hearts of many.

Readers regularly reach out to express their admiration and thanking her for making them both laugh and cry.

Telling her story

For Julia, writing about her experience has not only provided an outlet for her emotions but has also played a vital role in her own recovery and mental well-being.

Initially unaware of how much she needed to talk about her journey, Julia found the process cathartic and therapeutic.

Encouraged by her closest friends, she poured her heart into her writing and was astonished by the impact it had on both herself and others.

Community support

Throughout the physical and emotional challenges, Julia found strength and support in the tight-knit Benalmadena community she calls home.

Her friends became her unwavering support group, and even strangers in the community have shown her kindness.

From well wishes from fellow regulars at The Feathers’ quiz to kind offers of assistance during her walks, the compassion and empathy she encountered have been heartwarming.

Her new boss at the Belfry Sports Bar, as well as local restaurants, went above and beyond to offer their support and encouragement.

Looking forward

With the success of her blog and the positive impact it has had on others, Julia has big plans for the future. A natural helper who has always had a keen sense of community spirit, she hopes to reach as many people as possible through her blog.

Going beyond medical experiences, she is looking at incorporating lifestyle pieces including advice on eating and lifestyle.

Asked about the future, Julia is also thinking of creating a community support group for English-speakers with similar chronic illnesses. The group would be the first of its kind in the area and could help people facing similar challenges to find solace and support.

Advice to others

To readers facing their own health challenges, Julia offers some invaluable advice: take it one day at a time. It’s crucial to grieve for the person you once were and accept where you are now, she says.

Opening up and sharing your story can be a transformative experience, and Julia herself is always ready to lend an ear. She encourages others to write lists of questions for medical appointments, and ask for help when you need it.

As Julia continues on her path to recovery and shares her journey through her ‘Whipple Warrior Walking’ blog, her resilience shines through.

Through her words and experiences, she offers hope, inspiration, and a reminder that in the face of adversity, we can find the strength to overcome many of our challenges.

The link to Julia’s blog can be found here.