90s Pop Icon Reveals Heartbreaking Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

By Chris King • 22 June 2023 • 20:32

Credit: EWN

Dario G, the iconic hitmaker from the 1990s revealed the heartbreaking news this Wednesday, June 21, that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer.

Updating his legion of fans in a Twitter post, the ‘Sunchyme’ singer wrote: “Hard to write this. I’ve just found out that I’ve got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver. That’s damn hard to read too I’m sure. Gonna give it my best shot though. Stay positive, cos I am. Always. Seeing the doctors on Friday to discuss the next steps”.

Dario (real name Paul Spencer), was originally part of a trio made up of three DJs and producers. Their biggest hit came with the song ‘Sunchyme’, which got to No2 on the UK charts in 1997. His collaborators at the time were Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer.

The single was built around samples taken from the smash hit ‘Life In a Northern Town’, recorded by Dream Academy in 1985.

Their follow-up was ‘Carnaval de Paris’, a thumping dance tune, written for the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, and reached No 5 on the British charts.

In March 2000, the trio’s third release ‘Voices’ was featured in the Leonardo DiCaprio film ‘The Beach’. It was produced by Peter Oxendale and featured the vocals of Vanessa Quiñones.

An updated version was subsequently released in 2002 to coincide with the World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Continuing the tradition of World Cup songs, Dario G collaborated in 2010 with rapper Pitbull on the song ‘Game On’.

Dario G continued to release songs throughout the 1990s right into the 2010s, but never recaptured the dizzy heights reached by ‘Sunchyme’.

When the other two decided to leave, Dario G continued with Paul as a solo act. In 2018, writing for Vent Magazine, he was described as: ‘one of the world’s finest DJs and performers’, by the music journalist R J Formeta.