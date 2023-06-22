Average Price Of Electricity In Spain On Friday, June 23

By Chris King • 22 June 2023 • 21:53
On Friday, June 23, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 9.87 per cent compared to today, Thursday 22. Specifically, the price will stand at €110.36/MWh.
According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €110.36/MWh tomorrow.
The minimum price, of €82.17/MWh, will occur between the hours of 3 pm and 4 pm, while the maximum price will be recorded between 8 pm and 9 pm, at €136.90/MWh.
So far in June, the average wholesale market price of electricity stands at €93/MWh. That is almost half of the €169/MWh at which it stood in the same month of last year, according to lasprovincias.es.
On Tuesday, March 28, Spain’s Council of Ministers approved the extension of the Iberian exception until December 31, after the agreement was reached by Spain and Portugal with the European Commission.
It is not excluded that the deal could be extended for a longer time if the said framework is also extended.
In a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, June 13, the government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, confirmed the approval of a new system for calculating the regulated tariff.
This will be known as the Precio de Venta al Pequeño Consumidor (PVPC). It will come into effect on 1 January 2024.
The new regulated tariff will take into account various corrective factors to reflect the daily market price, establishing more stable prices three months and one year in the future.
This will make it possible to establish a price that can work in the medium and long term, avoiding drastic fluctuations. However, short-term price references will also be maintained to encourage savings and efficient consumption.
With this new calculation, it will no longer be linked to the daily electricity market and will start to be calculated on the basis of long-term pricing. As the Minister for Territorial Policy pointed out: ‘consumers should be reassured because they do not have to do anything’.
