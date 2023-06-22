Base-Jumper Parachutes 100m From Malaga’s South Martiricos Tower

By Chris King • 22 June 2023 • 17:44

Aerial view of Malaga Credit: Ввласенко / Wikimedia Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A man parachuted from the top of a tower block in the Andalucian city of Malaga this Thursday, June 22.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 this morning when the individual jumped off the south Martiricos tower, from a height of more than 100 metres.

His descent took less than 30 seconds with the parachute being deployed around halfway through his approximate 106-metre fall. As seen in video footage posted on social media, the skilled base-jumper landed safely on the Guadalmedina riverbed.

It would appear that the jump was made purely for the risk involved, as he did not display any banners or other form of protest during the action.

Today’s jump took place on the same day that AQ Acentor – the promotor of the new block – announced the sale of the penthouses of both towers. The most expensive apartment in the building is priced at €1.6 million.

All prior knowledge of the man’s activity taking place, or his identity, were denied by both the promotor and municipal sources contacted by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Sources consulted by the news outlet pointed to a possible security breach at the site, which is controlled by the company Avintia. Up to 500 employees work at the location during peak working hours.

Such a coincidental jump could have been carried out as a publicity stunt but a spokesperson for AQ Acentor insisted that they: ‘denounce all illegal activity, and, in this case, the trespassing on a construction zone such as the AQ Urban Sky towers. The result of this action could have had fatal consequences’.

‘This incident will be carefully analysed with the companies responsible for access and security, to find out how it happened and prevent it from being replicated in the future, demanding the responsibilities it deems appropriate’, they continued.

‘Likewise, AQ Acentor reserves the right to take legal action against the executors and collaborators of this action’, the company spokesperson added.