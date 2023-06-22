Devastating Hailstorm Ravages Murcia

By Catherine Mcgeer • 22 June 2023 • 12:57

Murcia's Battle with the Hailstorm Menace. Credit: @MeteoChatSE Suremet Twitter account Account

A powerful hailstorm of unprecedented proportions has unleashed havoc in the interior of the Region of Murcia, causing extensive damage and disruption on June 21

This extraordinary weather event, presumed to be a supercell, has affected several municipalities, including Caravaca and Moratalla. With massive hailstones, torrential rainfall, and intense thunderstorms, the region has been grappling with the aftermath of this catastrophic event.

Muchas gracias @JoannaIvars por compartir mis videos en el programa de la @laSextaTV @MVTARDE pic.twitter.com/QM1mfCeL4s — JUAN MANUEL NAVARRO (Caminos de Historia) (@JuanmaMoralejo) June 21, 2023

The intensity of the hailstorm became apparent as it swept through the town centre of Caravaca, leaving onlookers in awe of its destructive power. Hailstones, some as large as golf balls, pummelled the region, causing significant accumulations and wreaking havoc on infrastructure, crops, and property. Casas de Navarro, located in Caravaca, experienced an astonishing 50 mm of hail accumulation, exemplifying the severity of the storm.

The storm system manifested as a convective line, relentlessly regenerating its power along its path, particularly near Caravaca de la Cruz. The tempestuous weather was accompanied by an impressive display of more than 500 lightning strikes in the Northwest Region of Murcia during the course of the afternoon, further heightening the atmospheric drama.

The torrential downpour resulted in copious amounts of rainfall, with some areas recording over 100 mm of rain. The Argos and Benamor river basins were particularly hard-hit, with heavy rainfall exceeding historical records. The Argos River, passing through Caravaca de la Cruz and neighbouring Cehegín, experienced extraordinary flooding, reaching a staggering maximum height of 2.40 meters above the river bed at Puente Santo. This flood has been declared the largest in the 21st century for the Argos River, underscoring the magnitude of the deluge.

🌊 Río Argos en Caravaca de la Cruz 👉 Sergio Gálvez/@MeteoChatSE 📼 Lo + destacado del temporal 👇

🔗https://t.co/6kt3BSOlcOpic.twitter.com/ccYnGVAQdm — La 7 (@la7tele) June 21, 2023

The consequences of this ferocious hailstorm and subsequent flooding have been severe. Landslides were reported on the RM-703 road, which connects Moratalla with Campo de Béjar, further impeding transportation in the area. The damage to infrastructure, crops, and private property has been substantial, necessitating extensive recovery efforts and assistance for affected residents.

This monumental hailstorm marks the end of an extended period of tumultuous weather in the region that began on May 12. From now on, the region can anticipate a general increase in maximum temperatures, signalling the onset of the first significant warm spell of the summer. However, the memory of this unprecedented storm will linger, serving as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness in the face of extreme weather events.

📍 Evolución de las masas de aire para las próximas jornadas. Se retira la masa cálida del Mediterráneo central y se instala otra en buena parte de la P. Ibérica. Fin de la inestabilidad y llegada del calor anómalo y sofocante. pic.twitter.com/qmTuPOV1TG — Suremet (@MeteoChatSE) June 22, 2023

The Region of Murcia has witnessed the destructive force of a tremendous hailstorm, leaving a path of devastation and destruction in its wake. The hailstones, intense thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall have tested the resilience of the affected communities. As the region recovers from the aftermath of this catastrophic event, efforts to rebuild and support those impacted must be undertaken promptly. This extraordinary hailstorm will be etched in the collective memory of Murcia, a reminder of the fragility of human existence in the face of nature’s fury.