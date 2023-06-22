Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Agree To Compete In A Cage Fight

By Chris King • 22 June 2023 • 16:54

Image of Twitter owner Elon Musk. Image: Kathy Hutchins/ Shutterstock.com

The owners of Twitter and Meta have agreed to participate in a cage fight.

A series of recent messages posted on Instagram and Twitter by Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg culminated in the two tech rivals talking themselves into the match-up.

Musk set the ball rolling when the 51-year-old told his 144 million followers on Twitter that he would be ‘up for a cage fight’ with the 39-year-old Facebook founder and Meta CEO.

Much to the surprise – and probable delight – of his 12 million followers, Zuckerberg then responded on Instagram, asking the SpaceX and Tesla boss to ‘send me location’. He accompanied his message with a screenshot of Musk’s original post.

It looked as though the Twitter chief was serious about the challenge when he tweeted that they could face off in the Las Vegas arena used by the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC, replying: ‘Vegas Octagon’.

Their posts went viral, with fans of both ‘fighters’ offering poster designs for the potential match, along with various memes. Of course, users also suggested who would win between the two men.

A Meta spokesman commented that he had ‘nothing to add’ to the string of posts from both bosses on their respective social media platforms, according to Sky News.

Elon Musk must surely be aware that Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals last month after competing for the Guerrilla jiu-jitsu team in Redwood City, California. He is skilled in jiu-jitsu and regularly trains with the team’s other members.

In images that he shared on Instagram, the Meta chief executive can be seen wearing a pair of shorts that was gifted to him by Alexander Volkanovski, the MMA champion.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing’, Musk joked in a tweet. “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air”, he posted later.