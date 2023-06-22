Huge Explosion In Paris Injures At Least 40 With One Person Missing

By Chris King • 22 June 2023 • 21:39

Image of the explosion in Paris. Credit: Telegram@Disaster_News

Four people were critically injured when a massive explosion ripped the front out of a building in the French city of Paris.

One person is still unaccounted for as rescue teams scour the rubble of the Left Bank property. At least 40 people are believed to have been injured as a result.

The complete front of the building that is home to the Paris American Academy design school was blown out at around 4:55 pm local time on Wednesday, June 21.



Although no cause has been identified by investigators at the scene yet, it is speculated that a gas leak caused the blast, according to Sky News.

The blast occurred in the fifth district of the city

The incident occurred in the fifth district of the capital city, near the historic Val de Grace military hospital. Around 170 firefighters were deployed to tackle the ensuing fire.

At the time of the explosion, the establishments of Paris were filled with people attending a music festival that had been organised across the whole city to celebrate the arrival of summer on what was the date of the summer solstice.

According to François Braun, the French health minister, several people suffered severe burns in the blast. In a post on Twitter, Edouard Civel, the local deputy mayor, referred to a gas explosion.

Civel wrote: “Inhabitants of the 5th, a gas explosion has just occurred at Place Alfonse Laveran in the Val de Grace district, buildings are on fire, stay away to allow firefighters to intervene @Mairie5Paris”.

Habitants du 5e, une explosion de gaz vient de se produire place Alfonse Laveran dans le quartier du val de grâce, des immeubles sont incendiés, restez à distance pour permettre aux pompiers d’intervenir @Mairie5Paris — Édouard Civel (@EdouardCivel) June 21, 2023

Witnesses also said they had noticed a strong smell of gas in the area during the moments leading up to the explosion. Loubna Atta, a spokesperson for the Paris police force insisted that it was still far too early in the investigations to confirm any exact cause of the event and refused to speculate.