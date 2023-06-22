Man Tries To kill Himself In Court With Poisoned Snickers Bar

By John Ensor • 22 June 2023 • 18:31

Snickers chocolate bar. Credit: Famartin/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

While receiving four guilty verdicts a man in the dock proceeded to eat a poisoned chocolate bar in a bizarre suicide attempt.

A court in Australia played host to disturbing scenes earlier this month when a defendant upon hearing four ‘guilty’ verdicts being read out ate a Snickers bar that had been laced with rat poison, according to The Standard.

The man, who is believed to be in his 70s, is from Portland, Victoria, was charged with molesting his partner’s underage daughter and cannot be named for risk of identifying his young victim. The suspect was found guilty of four charges before a Warrnambool County Court trial in mid-June.

He was found guilty of four out of 11 charges. As the guilty verdicts were announced, he pulled out a Snickers chocolate bar from his pocket and began to eat it.

The defendant ignored custody officials, who told him that eating in court was forbidden, and instead finished off the whole bar.

He then revealed to courtroom staff that he had in fact poisoned himself as the chocolate bar had been impregnated with rat poison.

Following the incident, the man was ordered to be remanded in custody after which he was taken to police station cells in Warrnambool.

Once in the cells he reportedly collapsed and broke a finger. He was later taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital where he received treatment for poisoning.

The man was taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit, where it was understood that the amount of rat poison contained in the Snickers was not sufficient to kill an adult male.

It was later reported that the man’s condition had improved following treatment and that medication had continued to be administered

Reports now confirm that the man is back in Warrnambool police station cells. He is expected to remain there until September 11 for a plea hearing after which he will be sentenced.