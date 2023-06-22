Ona Hotels Acquires Lomas Village, La Manga

By Catherine Mcgeer • 22 June 2023 • 17:00

Celebrating expansion. Credit: onahotels.com

ONA HOTELS & APARTMENTS, a prominent hotel chain in Spain specialising in the Aparthotel and Condo hotel segment, has recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of the Lomas Village complex, situated at La Manga Club.

Known for its remarkable amenities, the sprawling 550-hectare resort features three magnificent golf courses, a luxurious spa, an impressive array of 28 tennis courts, and an enticing selection of more than 20 diverse restaurants.

Driven by its ongoing expansion strategy and a focus on the holiday segment, Ona Hotels & Apartments recognises the immense potential of the Costa Cálida region as a year-round destination. With a desire to contribute to the positioning of the Region of Murcia beyond just seasonal appeal, the hotel chain has solidified its commitment by incorporating a new property into its esteemed collection. The Ona Lomas Village-La Manga Club marks the fourth establishment in the area to be managed by Ona Hotels & Apartments.

The Ona Lomas Village, now under the capable management of the hotel chain, offers a total of 199 fully equipped flats. These spacious accommodations, available in one, two, and three-bedroom configurations, boast an enviable location near the stunning Calblanque natural park, the picturesque Bay of Portman, and the alluring beaches of the Mar Menor. Guests can relish the convenience of well-appointed apartments while immersing themselves in the natural beauty and captivating surroundings of the region.

With the addition of the Ona Lomas Village-La Manga Club, Ona Hotels & Apartments continues to cement its position as a leader in the Spanish hospitality industry. By expanding its presence in the Costa Cálida region, the hotel chain not only showcases its dedication to providing exceptional holiday experiences but also contributes to the growth and recognition of Murcia as a year-round tourist destination.

The acquisition of the Lomas Village complex by Ona Hotels & Apartments marks a significant milestone in their growth strategy, further solidifying their presence in the thriving holiday segment in Spain. With its exceptional amenities and prime location, the newly added Ona Lomas Village-La Manga Club promises guests an unforgettable experience in the enchanting Costa Cálida region