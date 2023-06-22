By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 12:50

Robbie Williams' star-studded career spans more than three decades. Photo credit: Robbie Williams (via Facebook)

World famous singer Robbie Williams has revealed live at the Isle of Wight festival that his wife and fans are the two things that saved him from depression and suicide.

Williams rose to fame during his early years with the British pop group Take That before splitting and then embarking on a solo career that has gone on to be one of the most successful in the music industry over the last 15 years.

The singer has famously had to battle with addiction and alcohol addiction throughout his career as the rapid rise to fame was seemingly too much for a young Williams to handle, which is no slight of the singer.

He’s most recently been performing at the famous Isle of Wight festival in the United Kingdom and described his performance as one of the best of his entire career such was the atmosphere and vibes the crowd were giving back to the singer.

Robbie Williams reveals his wife and fans saved him from suicide

Many people will know Williams from his hit songs and huge collaborations such as Angels, Rock DJ Somethin Stupid as well as working on tracks with world-famous singers like Nicole Kidman, Kylie Minogue and Tom Jones.

However, it hasn’t all been happy times and selling out arenas around the world for WIlliams during his Take That career and also a solo plunge into the industry as he revealed he has contemplated suicide numerous times during his life.

While on stage at the Isle of Wight festival, he thanked the crowd for their love and support not just on the day, but throughout his career and got very personal and emotional very quickly with the thousands of onlooking.

He said: Two things saved me from this… I didn’t want to be here, three or four times I thought, ‘I’ve had enough, I’m bailing out, I can’t stand this anymore.”

Williams claims Isle of Wight performance was one of his best

These two things were, firstly, meeting and marrying his wife Ayda Field, who he tied the knot with back in 2010 after dating for four years and the second one was a very nice touch on stage as he personally thanked all of his fans around the world helping battle his ‘negative head.’

It’s easy to think that famous people have the best and easiest life going and the public quickly become envious of them, however, the reality is they have next to no privacy from the media and a lot of people are just waiting for their downfall.