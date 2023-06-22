Strutting their stuff: Age Concern celebrates 20th anniversary with Calahonda fashion show

By Betty Henderson • 22 June 2023 • 13:51

The glamorous models posed in a range of styles. Photo credit: Age Care

AGE Care Costa del Sol celebrated their 20th anniversary with an extraordinary charity fashion show.

Club Naranja in Calahonda provided the perfect venue for Age Concern’s spectacular event, where guests enjoyed an afternoon of glamour and celebration on Saturday, June 17.

The glitz and glamour of the occasion didn’t go unnoticed, as even TV producers from Bargain Brits in the Sun moved in with their cameras. The producers seized the opportunity to capture the magic of the afternoon, promising viewers a glimpse into the celebrations later this year.

Guests were also treated to enchanting live music by the talented Nigel Smith, while the delicious buffet provided by Club Naranja provided much-needed refreshment.

However, the true stars of the show were the volunteers-turned-models, who graced the runway, showcasing a fabulous collection of clothing from Age Care’s charity shop in El Zoco. Thanks to their modelling skills, Age Care successfully sold out by the end.

Age Care would like to thank the local businesses that generously contributed meal vouchers and other raffle prizes.

The group thanked Dempseys, Mao Chinese Restaurant, Mom Southern Food, Los Olivos Cafeteria, Little India, and Village Inn for all of their contributions towards the event.



The charity also thanks its dedicated volunteers who helped the event run smoothly and provide steadfast support to Age Care members day in and day out.

Age Care Costa del Sol was created back in 2003 by nine core founders who sought to create a support system for English-speaking over 65s living in the region.

Since then, the group has expanded to offer a wide range of different services including weekly social events, access to translators, transport to and from medical appointments, bereavement support, assistance with local authorities and a free advice line.

More information about Age Concern can be found on their website here and on the Age Concern Facebook page here.