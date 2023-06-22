By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 June 2023 • 14:00

Image of the Titanic wreck. Credit: Courtesy of NOAA/Institute for Exploration/University of Rhode Island (NOAA/IFE/URI)/Public Domain

As the search for the missing and submerged Titanic explorer continues, the USA and Canada are using World War Two tactics to try and locate its exact position.

It has made the news all around the world, a homemade explorer controlled solely by an old-fashioned gaming controller which was going in search of the Titanic wreckage has been lost deep beneath the surface.

Ominous and grim-looking graphics have showcased just how deep down this unregulated explorer had to go before even getting anywhere near Titanic, however, this didn’t bother many Billionaires who signed up willingly.

What is even more chilling is the fact that they had to sign waivers before getting on board and being bolted in from the outside about how they were putting their own life at risk and not the company.

World War Two technology leading the charge

A miniature breakthrough was made earlier this week when noises and a sort of banging were reportedly heard from the rough location where the Titan is reportedly stuck which means that the people inside are could still alive and breathing.

While many may believe it is some sort of modern-day technology that’s been able to pick up these noises, however, it’s actually a piece of equipment that was used back in World War Two that has come in handy.

Some eighty years after the sonobuoys were first used in the war to help detect nearby Nazi submarines, they are now being used in 2023 to detect a submerged Titanic explorer and it could be the key to saving the people.

Banging noises could be the key

These sonobuoys are deployed via aircrafts into the ocean despite being dropped from such a height, they can only take a few minutes to be fully deployed and start functioning as they sink into the ocean and use sonar to detect any possible noises.

Sonobuoys were initially designed solely for military use and that was it as many people used them in the Second World War as well as the tense Cold War so they are certainly effective, although they are still capable of working at a maximum of 1,500 feet below sea level, with the Titan said to be at around 12,000 feet.