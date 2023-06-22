Tributes To Missing Firefighter In Cross-Channel Charity Swim

By John Ensor • 22 June 2023 • 15:39

Firefighter's colleagues pay tribute. Credit: WestmidsFire/Twitter.com

A serving member of the UK Fire Service has been reported missing while taking part in an English Channel charity swim.

42-year-old Iain Hughes, a lifelong member of the West Midlands Fire Service since the age of 19, started the charity swim on the morning of Tuesday, June 20. Despite being accompanied by a support boat he was reported missing later that day.

An extensive search for the lost swimmer was launched including helicopters from both France and Belgium, but it was later confirmed the search had been called off.

The married dad of two was aiming to raise money for numerous charities which included the British Heart Foundation, Firefighters Charity, and Midlands Air Ambulance.

His colleagues at West Midlands Fire Service posted a message on their website: ‘We are heartbroken to confirm that one of our Crew Managers, Iain Hughes, is missing after his inspiring attempt to swim the English Channel for charity.

‘Iain, based at Wednesbury Fire Station with our Technical Rescue Unit, began his attempt yesterday morning (June 20), accompanied by a support boat. Yesterday evening, we learned that Iain had been missing for several hours.

‘In spite of search efforts involving French and Belgian military helicopters, plus navy and police patrol boats, Iain’s whereabouts remain unknown. French authorities have confirmed the search has now ended.

‘Chief Fire Officer, Wayne Brown, said: “Iain’s disappearance is unspeakably sad. We are giving Iain’s family all the support we can at this distressing time.

‘“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone close to Iain. He is a highly-respected and much-loved colleague and friend to many.”

‘Iain, whose 43rd birthday falls next month (July), had trained for nearly two years for his cross-Channel charity swim.

‘Married with two children, he was raising funds for The Firefighter Charity, Midlands Air Ambulance and the British Heart foundation.

‘He was posted to Bournbrook fire station, and later served at Billesley, Tipton, Wolverhampton, Tettenhall, Bilston, Brierley Hill and Stourbridge. He was promoted to Crew Manager in 2016 and joined our Technical Rescue Unit in 2022.