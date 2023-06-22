UPDATE: Search For Stricken Titan Submarine

By John Ensor • 22 June 2023 • 10:24

The desperate search for the missing Titan continues, with time rapidly running out for those on board.

Today, Thursday, June 22, the Titan submarine is expected to run out of oxygen at around 12:08 GMT (2:08 Madrid time).

One organisation that offered its help was The Explorers Club, but they have criticised the length of time it has taken for their help to be accepted.

Early this morning, The Explorers Club President, Richard Garriot de Cayeux posted a message on Twitter at 3:10 am: ‘Thanks for all your support and hard work on the rescue operations for our friends aboard Titan. I believe we have importantly improved the odds of a positive outcome through our advice, volunteering of services and equipment, and even the political pressure we continue to bring to bear.’

He went on to document how the organisation hit stumbling blocks along the way: ‘All has been needed. All continues to be needed. Magellan is en route (should have been accepted sooner), we are still trying to get side scan sonar (should have been accepted sooner), and still working on ships to transport equipment and other details.’

The club president concluded on a more optimistic note: ‘We continue to come together for our friends, their families and the ideals of The Explorers Club, and the cause of safe scientific exploration of extreme environments. There is good cause for hope, and we are making it more hopeful. I thank you! Keep searching! Richard Garriott de Cayeux President, The Explorers Club.’

A statement from the US Coast Guard confirmed that the search was being concentrated in an area where sonar devices recently picked up noises beneath the waves.

It is believed that there are currently around 10 vessels actively involved in locating the Titan.

Polar Prince

Deep Energy

Atlantic Merlin

Skandi Vinland

CGS John Cabot

CGS Ann Harvey

CGS Terry Fox

Horizon Arctic

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Glace Bay

French Research Vessel L’Atalante

The search for the submarine has been ongoing for several days since it was reported missing off Newfoundland on Sunday, June 18. There are five people on board, with the supply of oxygen rapidly running out.

The missing submarine, called Titan, is a 22-foot craft constructed from titanium and carbon fibre and was on its way to view the wreck of the ill-fated Titanic, nearly 13,000 feet below the surface.