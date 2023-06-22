VTC Driver Stabbed To Death In Costa Del Sol Town Of Fuengirola

By Chris King • 22 June 2023 • 18:37

A 34-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, June 22, for allegedly stabbing a VTC driver to death in the Costa del Sol town of Fuengirola.

National Police officers detained the man on Calle Burgos at around 5 am, after the incident that occurred earlier with the driver who worked for the VTC company Bolt.

The alleged attacker locked himself inside the driver’s vehicle following the attack. He was finally subdued and arrested by police officers deployed from the nearby Avenida Santa Amalia where their station is located.

Police sources informed laopiniondemalaga.es that the detainee would be undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

Several callers alerted Emergencies 112 Andalucia that a man had been stabbed in his vehicle. They immediately dispatched patrols from the National Police, Local Police, and an ambulance to the scene.

Video footage of the incident captured by witnesses showed the moment when the police arrived at the location. They found a car parked in the middle of the road with its hazard warning lights flashing.

Both ends of the road were immediately blocked off in order to prevent any possible escape attempt by the individual inside the vehicle.

As they approached the car, the officers were seen to draw their weapons as they suddenly realised that an armed man was locked inside it.

After several tense minutes, they managed to get the suspect out of the vehicle and disarm him of the two knives that he was carrying.

According to the first investigations reported to the news outlet, the young man requested the services of a VTC. Once inside the car, he is thought to have revealed the two knives with which he attacked the driver, ‘without saying a word or any prior discussion’.

Medics were unable to do anything to save the life of the VTC driver and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A full investigation into the incident has been launched.

Investigators also revealed that the suspect had earlier requested the services of another VTC. Noticing the state of agitation that the caller was in, the driver decided not to provide the service.