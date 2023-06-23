Average Fuel Prices Increase At Pumps Across Spain

By Chris King • 23 June 2023 • 1:38

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss Shutterstock.com

With summer officially starting in Spain, the average price of fuel has increased again, although only slightly.

Despite rising, the prices remain far from the highs of one year ago. According to the latest data published this Thursday, June 22, by the EU Oil Bulletin, a litre of 95 petrol costs €1,596 on average, while diesel is €1,427/litre. This is only a few hundredths above last week’s prices, and includes taxes.

This is the fourth consecutive week that both fuels have risen in price, with the cost calculated based on the average prices collected between June 13 and 19 from more than 11,400 petrol stations across the country.

Compared with the values ​​of a month ago, both are 1.2 per cent more expensive. However, if compared to just a year ago, petrol is 17.8 per cent cheaper, and diesel is 25 per cent less.

Since the start of 2023, when the government scrapped its 20 cents per litre discount, petrol is 15.4 per cent more expensive and diesel is 2.2 per cent cheaper.

With Thursday’s prices, filling a 55-litre tank with petrol costs around €87 euros, an amount that drops to €78 in the case of diesel.

In the context of these prices, a barrel of Brent oil – a reference in Europe – was trading at around $76 on Thursday, while the American Texas was trading at around $71.

The price of fuel depends on multiple factors, such as its specific price (independent of that of oil), the evolution of crude oil, taxes, the cost of raw materials and logistics, and gross margins. In addition, the evolution in the price of crude oil is not transferred directly to fuel prices, but rather with a time lag.

Spain’s current prices are below the average values ​​in Europe. A litre of 95 petrol in the EU stands at an average of €1,725/litre ​​while diesel is at €1,555/litre. In the case of the Eurozone, petrol costs €1,778/litre and diesel is €1,584/litre.