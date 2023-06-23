Balcony Fall In Ibiza Kills Young British Tourist

By John Ensor • 23 June 2023 • 15:21

Emergency Services Ibiza. Credit: Emegencia Ibiza/Facebook.com

Authorities in Ibiza today reported the death of a young man in his 20s, who fell from a hotel balcony.

On Friday, June 23, a 22-year-old British man died after falling from the third floor of a budget three-star hotel in Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza, according to Onda Cero.

The incident is believed to have happened around 11:00 am this morning. The exact circumstances surrounding the young man’s death are as yet unknown.

According to information from the Guardia Civil, the incident took place at an establishment located in Calle Ramón y Cajal, number nine. When the incident was reported to the emergency services, several units of the Sant Antoni Local Police, Guardia Civil and two 061 ambulances arrived on the scene.

The SAMU 061 unit explained that it responded with an ambulance Advanced Life Support and other Basic Life Support units, but despite their efforts had made unsuccessful resuscitation manoeuvres. Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is reported that as a direct result of the impact, the tourist went into cardiorespiratory arrest and suffered severe injuries. For the moment, the causes of the incident are unknown, although according to some sources of the investigation, the young man was in the company of another compatriot in the room, although it is not known why he fell from the third floor.

Other inside sources reported that when he fell from the balcony of the room, he had been sharing it with a friend. The friend, whose nationality has not been revealed, is currently being questioned by police.

A brief statement from the Guardia Civil only confirmed that: ‘A 22-year-old British man has died this morning after plunging from the third floor of a hotel in San Antonio.

‘This incident is still under investigation. All lines of inquiry are being explored and it is still too early to say exactly what happened.’