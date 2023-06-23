Balcony Fall In Ibiza Kills Young British Tourist

By John Ensor • 23 June 2023 • 15:21
Emergency Services Ibiza.
Credit: Emegencia Ibiza/Facebook.com
Authorities in Ibiza today reported the death of a young man in his 20s, who fell from a hotel balcony.
On Friday, June 23, a 22-year-old British man died after falling from the third floor of a budget three-star hotel in Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza, according to Onda Cero.
The incident is believed to have happened around 11:00 am this morning. The exact circumstances surrounding the young man’s death are as yet unknown.
According to information from the Guardia Civil, the incident took place at an establishment located in Calle Ramón y Cajal, number nine. When the incident was reported to the emergency services, several units of the Sant Antoni Local Police, Guardia Civil and two 061 ambulances arrived on the scene.
The SAMU 061 unit explained that it responded with an ambulance Advanced Life Support and other Basic Life Support units, but despite their efforts had made unsuccessful resuscitation manoeuvres. Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is reported that as a direct result of the impact, the tourist went into cardiorespiratory arrest and suffered severe injuries. For the moment, the causes of the incident are unknown, although according to some sources of the investigation, the young man was in the company of another compatriot in the room, although it is not known why he fell from the third floor.
Other inside sources reported that when he fell from the balcony of the room, he had been sharing it with a friend. The friend, whose nationality has not been revealed, is currently being questioned by police.
A brief statement from the Guardia Civil only confirmed that: ‘A 22-year-old British man has died this morning after plunging from the third floor of a hotel in San Antonio.
‘This incident is still under investigation. All lines of inquiry are being explored and it is still too early to say exactly what happened.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.